EXCLUDED. Dance with the stars 2021: Christophe Licata evokes his absence in the next season

In an exclusive interview with Télé Star, Christophe Licata spoke of his sequel in Dance with the stars. Will or will not be there for season 12? He answers.

Will Christophe Licata be on the floor of Dance with the stars in season 12? Nothing is yet certain for the professional dancer … In an exclusive interview granted to Télé Star and to be found on newsstands as well as in digital version Monday, October 11, 2021, the husband of Coralie Licata has indeed confided that he does not had not yet made up his mind about his participation. Referring to the absence of his friend Katrina Patchett, he said: “I hope Katrina Patchett will be there next year. Or maybe I will be absent. We don’t know. It makes us appreciate these moments all the more.”

But then, Christophe Licata does not find the audience of Dance with the stars, what does he intend to do? “I’m on the So we dance with Chris Marques tour. And maybe dancing with Dita Von Teese will open doors for me internationally. Broadway makes me dream.” he added. It should be remembered that since the launch of the show in 2011, Christophe Licata has always been in the casting. He thus danced alongside Rossy de Palma, Nâdiya, Amel Bent, Laëtitia Milot, Nathalie Péchalat, Priscilla Betti, Sylvie Tellier, Tatiana Silva, Héloïse Martin, Linda Hardy and this year with Dita von Teese.

Christophe and Coralie Licata, accomplices in DALS

Note that this year, the parents of little Livio support each other in the competition. And yes: Coralie Licata has officially joined the team of professional dancers. “We help each other. I tell him how I feel … We are not at home, at home in the South. During the show, we are in the Paris region” concluded Christophe Licata. Unfortunately, the dancer was eliminated in bonus 3 with her partner Moussa Niang.

