Explosion in mosque in Afghanistan: at least 55 dead and 140 injured

At least 55 people were killed and 140 injured in the explosion that hit a Shiite mosque in the city of Kunduz in northeastern Afghanistan on Friday, said a local official from the NGO Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF ). The deadly explosion is a suicide bombing, said Matiullah Rohani, regional head of the Taliban government in charge of Culture and Information.

“So far, we have received 35 bodies and more than 50 wounded,” a doctor at Kunduz central hospital told a doctor on condition of anonymity. For its part, the local Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) clinic said on Twitter, in a provisional report, that it had taken care of 20 dead and 90 wounded. A figure likely to change in the coming hours, with many people continuing to pour in.

Shiites are regularly the target of attacks

Zalmai Alokzai, a businessman who went to Kunduz central hospital to donate blood, confirmed seeing dozens of bodies there. “Ambulances were returning to the scene to transport the dead,” he said. In Afghanistan, the Shiites are regularly the target of attacks, often carried out by the local branch of the Islamic State (IS) group.

The explosion comes five days after a bombing of a mosque in Kabul, which left at least five dead and was claimed by ISIS. The attack targeted the Id Gah mosque, where a funeral ceremony was held in tribute to the mother of Zabihullah Mujahid, the spokesperson for the Taliban government and figure of the movement, who died last week.



He had illustrated the rivalry and the tenacious and reciprocal hatred between ISIS and the Taliban, two radical Sunni groups. Videos shared on social media, the veracity of which could not immediately be confirmed, showed bloody bodies on the ground or men gathering worshipers, including women and children, away from the scene of the attack.

Islamic State in Khorasan (IS-K) has claimed responsibility for some of the deadliest attacks in recent years in Afghanistan and Pakistan. Including suicide bombings in mosques, hospitals and other public places.

The group has, in particular, targeted Muslims it considers to be heretics, notably the Shiites of the Hazara minority. In August 2019, he claimed responsibility for an attack against Shiites at a wedding in Kabul, where 91 people were killed.