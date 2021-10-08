“Extraordinary”, “fantastic”: Griezmann ignites

Despite any individual performance, Antoine Griezmann fully savored the victory of the Blues on Thursday, highlighting the performance of Karim Benzema and Kylian Mbappé.

Great architect of the last tricolor victory won against Finland (2-0) last month, Antoine Griezmann this time was much more discreet, Thursday, during the stunning success won against Belgium (3-2) in the semifinals of the League of Nations. Particularly transparent in the first period, the Mâconnais gained momentum after the break, nevertheless missing a huge opportunity on a serve from Kylian Mbappé at the end of the match.

A failure remained inconsequential thanks to the winning goal signed Theo Hernandez at the last minute. And if he did not score, nor deliver an assist, nor even sign the slightest shot on target – a bad habit this season – Antoine Griezmann was decisive by causing the penalty converted by Kylian Mbappé on the equalizer after Karim Benzema left him.

Asked at the final whistle, the former Barcelona player also put forward his two attacking partners, not shying away from his pleasure. “I am very proud of the players, the group, the staff. We had started well, then we were too far behind. At half-time we had the right words. Kylian and Karim had an extraordinary match up front by pressing because it makes us feel good. By scoring. By making a difference. It was a fantastic match ”, he was thus enthusiastic at the microphone of TF1, all to his happiness.

