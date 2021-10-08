More

    Facebook, Instagram and Messenger services disrupted four days after massive outage

    Business


    Users of Instagram applications and to a lesser extent WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger could not access these services on Friday around 19:50 GMT, according to reports to the specialist site Downdetector, disruptions confirmed by Facebook.

    “We are aware that some people and businesses have difficulty accessing Facebook products. We are working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible and we apologize for any inconvenience, ”said a spokesperson for the company in a message to AFP, a few days after a giant blackout that paralyzed these services for several hours.

    As of Monday, all of the group’s services, from WhatsApp to Instagram, Messenger and Oculus, remained inaccessible for nearly seven hours. The outage, Facebook explained the next day, was caused by an error by the group during routine operations.


    Aslam

