"Facebook will not be eternal": criticized from all sides, what future for the American giant?
“Facebook will not be eternal”: criticized from all sides, what future for the American giant?
The day after a global blackout that plunged it into darkness, Facebook was, among other things, accused by a former employee of "destabilizing democracies" before a United States Senate commission.
facebook hit by a giant blackout
“When it comes to Facebook, we are still in the realm of impunity,” asserts Michelle Blanc, a Quebec social media expert interviewed by Sputnik. Reacting to the recent testimony of the whistleblower Frances Haugen before the Committee on Commerce of the US Senate, she believes, however, that the web giant has reached a “turning point in its history”: On October 5, Frances Haugen has indeed accused Facebook and its founder and CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, of helping to deteriorate the mental health of young people, especially adolescent girls. However, Ms Haugen’s intervention at this precise moment is no coincidence, according to Michelle Blanc. Her closeness to the Democratic Party, she says, is part of the reason Washington is so receptive to her testimony. among American decision-makers of all stripes. Social networks still sheltered from prosecution The American Congress has already promised to take steps to supervise this pillar of Silicon Valley. Qualified as a “catalyst for change” by Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal , the whistleblower could even have initiated a “small revolution” by pleading to make platforms more responsible for their social impacts, says Michelle Blanc. Social networks still use article 230 of the Communications Decency Act [loi ayant entre autres pour effet de limiter la responsabilité des réseaux sociaux, ndlr] To stay safe from prosecution, Facebook quickly defended itself against harming the mental health of its users and helping to polarize public opinion to the extreme. “We care deeply about issues such as safety, well-being and mental health. […] It’s hard to see a cover that distorts our work and our motivations, “retorted Mark Zuckerberg in a letter posted on his Facebook page. Facebook accused of” destabilizing democracies “A response that hardly convinces Michelle Blanc, for whom the States -United must quickly adopt a law to regulate social networks such as Facebook, in a context where no legislation covers all the countries where they are used. The regulation of Facebook by American texts could however lead to the censorship of content reflecting a truly Anglo-Saxon vision of the world, she warns. Specialist in “algorithmic rankings”, Frances Haugen also accuses the web giant of fueling divisions within companies by promoting the visibility of the most clear-cut points of view . “We have seen Facebook taken off the Internet. I don’t know why it was taken out of service, but I do know that for over five hours Facebook was not used to deepen divisions, destabilize democracies and make young girls and women feel badly in their bodies, “she said. Facebook is still the most popular social media outlet in the world, saying it has 2.7 billion users. The company was launched in 2004 in California.
brezon
For having criticized the despicable and hateful Russophobia of Westerners in “popular” terms and I admit it a little vulgar, Facebook censured me and excluded me from their institution – I answer them that at 76 years old I have nothing to fuck Fessebouc and that I live very well without them, which has the gift of annoying them !!!
armor
Today, October 7, 2021, President Putin had his birthday, many in the world respect him and many wish him good health first and good continuation of his mandate. Ad multos annos, Mr. President of the Russian Federation. THANK YOU to you who work for peace, with a lot of humility.
Jerome Blanchet-Gravel
Jerome Blanchet-Gravel
News
Jerome Blanchet-Gravel
The day after a global blackout that plunged it into darkness, Facebook was, among other things, accused by a former employee of “destabilizing democracies” before a United States Senate commission. A sign of decline for the web giant?
“When it comes to Facebook, we are still in the realm of impunity”, immediately asserts Michelle Blanc, Quebec social media expert interviewed by Sputnik. Reacting to the recent testimony of whistleblower Frances Haugen before the US Senate Committee on Commerce, she believes, however, that the web giant has reached a “turning point in its history”:
Facebook’s image is seriously affected; for the first time, Democrats and Republicans are unanimous and determined to regulate its operation. […] Everything that goes up comes down, and this is especially true for the web. Facebook will not be forever and the migration of young people to other platforms is proof of this. Now we have to see how far the members of Congress will go, ”she analyzes.
On October 5, Frances Haugen accused Facebook and its founder and CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, of contributing to the deterioration of the mental health of young people, especially teenage girls.
Ms Haugen’s ties to the Democratic Party and the former Obama administration have been exposed in several press articles. […] First, there is an accumulation of facts that clearly harm Facebook. The situation is favorable for this kind of exit. But one can wonder if the whistleblower would not want to privilege the agenda of the Democrats which aims to establish a censorship to their own advantage on social networks “, underlines our interlocutor.
In any case, from an ethical point of view, Ms. Haugen’s highly noticed intervention could lead to an important awareness among American decision-makers of all stripes.
Social networks still safe from prosecution
The US Congress has already promised to take steps to regulate this pillar of Silicon Valley.
“I think Facebook harms children, deepens divisions and weakens our democracy”
Facebook whistleblower and ex-Facebook employee Frances Haugen testifies in Congress pic.twitter.com/edLC6UsFzT
– BFMTV (@BFMTV) October 6, 2021
Qualified as “catalyst for change” by Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal, the whistleblower may even have initiated a “small revolution” by advocating to make platforms more responsible for their social impacts, says Michelle Blanc.
Social networks still use section 230 of the Communications Decency Act [loi ayant entre autres pour effet de limiter la responsabilité des réseaux sociaux, ndlr] to stay safe from prosecution.
This is not only a strong signal against Facebook, but against all the major social networks like Twitter. Facebook is going through what the tobacco industry went through from the 1950s. We are beginning to realize that Facebook is trying to hide information showing the harmful effects of its use, “observes the author of Social media 201 (Ed. Logics, 2011).
For its part, Facebook quickly defended itself from harming the mental health of its users and from helping to polarize public opinion to the extreme. “We care deeply about issues such as safety, well-being and mental health. […] It’s hard to see a cover that distorts our work and our motivations“, retorted Mark Zuckerberg in a letter posted on his Facebook page.
Facebook accused of “destabilizing democracies”
An answer that hardly convinces Michelle Blanc, for whom the United States must quickly adopt a law to regulate social networks such as Facebook, in a context where no legislation covers all the countries where they are used. The regulation of Facebook by American texts could however lead to the censorship of content reflecting a truly Anglo-Saxon vision of the world, she warns.
Facebook does not understand all cultures. The company does not have employees in all the countries where it is present […]. Pictures of painters quite commonplace for the French could quickly be withdrawn according to the Puritan standards of the United States. Who will be able to moderate all the content? “Asks the social media expert.
Specialist in “algorithmic rankings”, Frances Haugen also accuses the web giant of fueling divisions within companies by promoting the visibility of the most clear-cut points of view. “We have seen Facebook taken off the Internet. I don’t know why it was taken out of service, but I do know that for over five hours Facebook was not used to deepen divisions, destabilize democracies, and make young girls and women feel hurt in their body“she said.
Claiming to have 2.7 billion users, Facebook is still the most popular social media outlet in the world. The company was launched in 2004 in California.