“Facebook will not be eternal”: criticized from all sides, what future for the American giant?

“When it comes to Facebook, we are still in the realm of impunity,” asserts Michelle Blanc, a Quebec social media expert interviewed by Sputnik. Reacting to the recent testimony of the whistleblower Frances Haugen before the Committee on Commerce of the US Senate, she believes, however, that the web giant has reached a “turning point in its history”: On October 5, Frances Haugen has indeed accused Facebook and its founder and CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, of helping to deteriorate the mental health of young people, especially adolescent girls. However, Ms Haugen’s intervention at this precise moment is no coincidence, according to Michelle Blanc. Her closeness to the Democratic Party, she says, is part of the reason Washington is so receptive to her testimony. among American decision-makers of all stripes. Social networks still sheltered from prosecution The American Congress has already promised to take steps to supervise this pillar of Silicon Valley. Qualified as a “catalyst for change” by Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal , the whistleblower could even have initiated a “small revolution” by pleading to make platforms more responsible for their social impacts, says Michelle Blanc. Social networks still use article 230 of the Communications Decency Act [loi ayant entre autres pour effet de limiter la responsabilité des réseaux sociaux, ndlr] To stay safe from prosecution, Facebook quickly defended itself against harming the mental health of its users and helping to polarize public opinion to the extreme. “We care deeply about issues such as safety, well-being and mental health. […] It’s hard to see a cover that distorts our work and our motivations, “retorted Mark Zuckerberg in a letter posted on his Facebook page. Facebook accused of” destabilizing democracies “A response that hardly convinces Michelle Blanc, for whom the States -United must quickly adopt a law to regulate social networks such as Facebook, in a context where no legislation covers all the countries where they are used. The regulation of Facebook by American texts could however lead to the censorship of content reflecting a truly Anglo-Saxon vision of the world, she warns. Specialist in “algorithmic rankings”, Frances Haugen also accuses the web giant of fueling divisions within companies by promoting the visibility of the most clear-cut points of view . “We have seen Facebook taken off the Internet. I don’t know why it was taken out of service, but I do know that for over five hours Facebook was not used to deepen divisions, destabilize democracies and make young girls and women feel badly in their bodies, “she said. Facebook is still the most popular social media outlet in the world, saying it has 2.7 billion users. The company was launched in 2004 in California.

