[Faits Divers] The City of Leaders case postponed to February 25, 2022

ST DENIS. The trial of the City of Leaders was to open this Friday before the Champ Fleuri court but was finally postponed to February 25, 2022. This case is the story of a fiasco at 1.4 million. euros. Former President Christophe Di Donato is a headliner, tried in particular for “fraud, irregular issuance of shares and abuse of property and power”. Also part of the cast, his lieutenant Arnaud Cottereau, the ex-president of Cinor, Gérald Maillot, his chief of staff at the time, Joël Périgaud, and, Michel Fontaine, president of Civis.

The City of Leaders trial, postponed for the first time in April, is again postponed, this time to February 25, 2022. The reason for this second postponement? The lawyer of Gérald Maillot filed at the last moment conclusions of release. The prosecutor protested against this practice and therefore requested the dismissal. Because in these conditions, the court considers that the principle of adversarial debate cannot be respected. So see you a few months.

Among the five defendants expected to take the stand next February, the former president of the City of Leaders, the very controversial Christophe Di Donato, is on the front line. Designer and chief authorizing officer of the project, this 51-year-old man is suspected of having benefited from the funds injected by Cinor and then Civis to the tune of 1.4 million euros. He is tried for fraud, irregular issuance of shares, non-appointment of an auditor and for abuse of property and power concerning the two legal entities which have, in turn, headed the City of Directors.

Arnaud Cottereau, his right arm who supported him from the creation of the City of Leaders in May 2017 until its fall in September 2019, must answer for the crime of fraud. He is the one that the investigation designates both as the technician and the craftsman of the clever legal-financial arrangement which made it possible to siphon off public funds remitted by the communities. In this quinté to 1.4 million euros, the last three defendants in order of arrival are Gérald Maillot and Joël Périgaud first of all, and Michel Fontaine then, as president of the Civis. The first two are suspected of “embezzlement of property from a public deposit” for the ex-president of Cinor and “complicity” for his chief of staff. The last must answer for “negligence of the depositary having allowed an embezzlement of public property”.

Clearly, the prosecution believes that Gérald Maillot and Joël Périgaud were aware of the dubious arrangement and the financial risks that the Di Donato-Cottereau pair posed on the City of the leaders. The gendarmes of the research section of Saint-Denis, in charge of the investigation, have also exhumed a written note from the legal service of Cinor which should have clicked in the head of Gérald Maillot and his chief of staff. . As this was not the case, we must believe that the two men preferred to be blinded by the glitter and the promise of a creation of 5,000 jobs by 2030.





MINISTER’S SALARY AND THE MAGIC OF ACTIONS

The case of Michel Fontaine is separate insofar as he is accused of having taken the skates of Gerald Maillot at the Cinor. He signed a partnership agreement with the City of Leaders for a precisely identical amount of 699,864 euros. A copy and paste which tends to demonstrate that the mayor of Saint-Pierre would have done work of follow-up with the Cinor to join the very closed club of communities invested in a project which could have been flourishing. Because, at the beginning at least, the idea of ​​a City of the leaders which would jointly train executives of the private and the public to offer them a diploma course of the Bac + 5 / + 7 type was attractive and solid because backed up very seriously. Lille Business Development Center (CPA).

The problem is that the worm is in the fruit from the creation of the structure in May 2017. The City of the leaders has not collected a euro cent that already Christophe Di Donato grants himself a ministerial salary of 12,541 euros monthly gross with company car and cover for incidental expenses. At the same time, the SAS City of Leaders, of which it won almost all of the 100 shares at only 10 euros each, mutated into a Cooperative Society of Collective Interest (SCIC). The prices then fly away as if by magic to 1,928 euros per unit on the basis of a miraculous success of which no one will see the color. The assembly is all the more daring as the City of Leaders does not have a penny in its pocket and the training is still being studied.

THE CINOR AND THE CIVIS GO TO THE CASH

However, the Cinor and then the Civis added to their jackpot to the tune of 1.4 million euros. Without forgetting some heavyweights of the local economy, in particular of mass distribution, which will take some actions in passing. Ridiculous amounts spent in loss and profit for which each and everyone took care not to ask for compensation in order not to appear on the list of service “pigeons”. Only a promotion of 25 future graduates saw the light of day in November 2017, exceptionally funded to the tune of 50,000 euros by Agefos where Christophe Di Donato entered for having been one of its administrators.

Meanwhile, satellites controlled by the president of the City of Leaders and his right-hand man, Arnaud Cottereau, such as GBO Holding or for example AVIA Executive, siphon money from Cinor and Civis through lobbying and marketing operations. smoky media plans of the “strategy-influence press relations” type advice. A City of dying leaders, bloodless companies … It is this fiasco at 1.4 million euros that the judges must dissect throughout the day to establish the share of responsibility of the five defendants.

ERIC LAINE

[email protected]