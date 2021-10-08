Far Cry 7: towards a radical change of direction and more multiplayer?

Far Cry 6 has barely been released when we are already talking about its sequel, Far Cry 7: although it is not yet official, several sources claim that a change of direction would be expected.

Three years after the fifth episode, Far Cry 6 has just been released on PC, PlayStation and Xbox: a homecoming for the saga since the player can reconnect with the tropical jungle and the paradisiacal beaches which made the success of the franchise. A sunny adventure scrutinized in our columns, our full test being available at this address.

Soon a Far Cry MMO?

So certainly, Far Cry 7 is clearly not close to being released and, yet, now it is already the subject of many rumors. As reported VGC, a source from the Axios website advances that Ubisoft is currently exploring the possibilities to make the title a more oriented experience … online multiplayer.





A hypothesis that had already emerged this summer following the words of Jason Schreier of Bloomberg, who claimed that Far Cry 7 may well take a new direction. History to drive the point home, at the beginning of the week, a QR code hidden in the game and discovered by the YouTuber JorRaptor led to a similar theory, that of an upcoming multiplayer spin-off for the saga far cry or an internal game, of the same kind, to come in Far Cry 6. We have to believe that this gives a lot of clues in a fairly short period of time but, while waiting for more official details, let’s try all the same to take tweezers.

On the other hand, it wouldn’t be surprising to see a multiplayer Far Cry when you see that The upcoming Assassin’s Creed will follow this trend, as will the recently announced Ghost Recon Frontline. Time will tell.