Fever around European gas, which reaches new records

Gas prices continue to soar in the midst of the global energy crisis and against a backdrop of tensions with Moscow over its deliveries, at a time when Brussels is considering an arsenal of measures.

“The current surge in energy prices in Europe is truly unique”, reacted analysts at Societe Generale, “never before have energy prices risen so high and so quickly”.

Faced with the pressure and the fear of seeing energy bills undermine the recovery, Brussels is expected to propose an arsenal of temporary measures next Wednesday.

The benchmark European price, the Dutch TTF, soared to € 162.125 at the start of European trading on Wednesday, a record when the price of British gas for delivery next month hit 407.82 pence per therm (one unit amount of heat).

This price level is eight times higher than six months ago.



The two markets then gradually erased this peak of increase which was up to 35%: around 13:25 GMT, they even gave way compared to the close of the day before.

Asked by AFP, Commerzbank analyst Carsten Fritsch sees this very strong acceleration as a “movement of panic and fear” in the face of low stocks as winter approaches in the northern hemisphere.

Most market observers also point to demand from Asia, particularly from China, as environmental constraints limiting the exploitation of coal in the country have in fact resulted in a sudden shift in demand for gas.

– Russian denial –

ING analysts add a set of factors consisting of “high electricity prices, limited supply from Russia and the possibility of a colder winter”.





The Kremlin, however, said on Wednesday that Russia had “nothing to do” with the recent surge in gas prices.

Russian President Vladimir Putin even blamed Europe for the gas crisis because it did not secure enough long-term delivery contracts with Moscow, thus fueling prices soaring.

Some in Europe and the United States accuse Moscow of not opening enough taps to get its controversial gas pipeline to Germany, Nord Stream 2, completed and started to be filled as quickly as possible.

Playing its card, Azerbaijan said it was ready to increase its deliveries of natural gas to Europe.

Oil prices also hit new highs in several years earlier today: North Sea Brent and US WTI peaked at $ 83.47 and $ 79.78 per barrel, peaks since October respectively. 2018 and November 2014.

– Protect the consumer –

Faced with this uncontrolled rise in prices, politicians are trying to react to reassure consumers and limit the impact on their gas bills.

French Prime Minister Jean Castex for example promised on Tuesday “to act on the fiscal lever in case of necessity”, if “international gas prices do not fall again in spring” 2022, a “tariff shield” is already planned until in April.

Leaders across the European Union were still divided.

Paris wants a major revision of the electricity market, in particular the fixing of prices considered too dependent on the prices of fossil energies, while Madrid proposes “group purchases” of gas, on the model of the European supply of anti-vaccines. -Covid-19.

But other countries, like Germany and the Netherlands, warned of “extreme measures”, arguing it was a temporary situation.

The subject will also be invited to the summit of EU heads of state and government on 21 and 22 October, where longer-term adaptations could be discussed.

Across the Channel, Boris Johnson has not announced a measure comparable to the French “tariff shield” but the gas price cap for individuals in the United Kingdom has been raised by 12%.

The British government has also announced a fund of 500 million pounds to help poor households pay their bills.