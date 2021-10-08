fewer and fewer classes closed because of the virus





1:06 p.m.: The Institut Pasteur displays “cautious optimism” The spread of the virus “is difficult to anticipate and the dynamics of the epidemic can change quickly,” warns the Institute in its latest models published on Friday. Different hypotheses are being considered for the coming months: Pasteur anticipates in particular “a vaccination coverage of 81% in adolescents and 90% in adults during December” and displays “cautious optimism”. It expects a variation in transmission rates linked to climatic conditions of between 20% and 40%. As for the efficacy of vaccines and its impact of the Delta variant, the Institut Pasteur hypothesizes that vaccination reduces the risk of hospitalization by 95%. If the current measures and behaviors are maintained, he therefore does not expect a “significant resumption of the epidemic, even when taking into account the cooling of temperatures”.

12:45 p.m .: A man arrested after the AP-HP hack A man was arrested in connection with the investigation into the hacking, during the summer, of the computer system of the Hospitals of Paris (AP-HP) during which the health data of approximately 1.4 were stolen. million people. The suspect was arrested on Wednesday by investigators from the Cybercrime Brigade (BL2C) of the Paris judicial police. The AP-HP revealed in mid-September the theft of these data from people who had carried out a Covid-19 screening test in Ile-de-France in mid-2020.

11:28 am: “It’s hell”: Romania stunned by the fourth wave of the pandemic “I arrived in hell”: from his hospital bed in Bucharest, Bogdan Gavanescu recounts his two-month fight against Covid-19, while Romania, bereaved by a record number of deaths, is going through a “disaster”.

This poor country, one of the least vaccinated in the EU, is undergoing a virulent fourth wave, which contrasts with the decline in contamination observed in other European countries. In this Bucharest establishment, “110%” full, the doctors are busy between the beds lined up in the corridors. Less fortunate, a patient is infused sitting on a chair.

“If the current flow continues, in a day or two the medical system will collapse because we already have no more room to welcome the sick”, laments the director Catalin Apostolescu.

In front of several hospitals in the country, ambulances wait for beds to become available, often following the death of their occupants, to be able to disembark the sick.

Thursday, 14,457 new cases were identified in 24 hours and 263 deaths deplored, after the record of 331 deaths recorded the day before.

1,254 This is the number of classes that were closed in France this Thursday at 1 p.m., or 0.24%, said the Ministry of National Education on Friday. 9 a.m .: The IAM group will take charge of the antigen tests during their concerts The IAM group announced on Tuesday on its Instagram account that it would take charge of antigenic tests during its concerts from October 15, date on which the tests will become payable for non-vaccinated people. “We are not antivax, we are just for individual freedom. The choice. Long live freedom,” says singer Akhenaton. The latter was hospitalized last August for covid after expressing his skepticism about the coronavirus vaccine.

8:50 am: “For the moment, it is reasonable to maintain the barrier gestures and the use of the health pass” Professor Alain Fischer estimated, this Friday on LCI, that it was “reasonable” to maintain the barrier gestures and the use of the health pass “for the moment”. The government’s “Mister Vaccine” has also advised people needing a third dose to get the flu shot at the same time. Finally, he wants to be reassuring about the Moderna vaccine, banned for children under 30 in several Nordic countries for heart risks. According to Alain Fischer, the French figures do not show any increased risks.



8:31 am: WHO to resume Russian vaccine review soon The World Health Organization should soon resume examination of the Russian vaccine against Covid-19, Sputnik V, an official of the organization assured Thursday, discussions with Moscow being “on the verge of being resolved”. So far, the WHO has approved a small number of sera, including the Pfizer / BioNTech, Moderna, Sinovac and Sinopharm vaccines as well as several versions of the one developed by AstraZeneca. 7:42 am: London reduces its red list to seven countries The British government on Thursday reduced to seven Latin American and Caribbean countries its “red list” which restricts only residents or nationals the possibility of entering England at the cost of an expensive compulsory quarantine at the hotel to fight against the coronavirus. Forty-seven countries or territories from which the arrivals of foreign passengers were prohibited thus leave this list, which now only includes Colombia, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Haiti, Panama, Peru and Venezuela. 7:12 am: India reopens its doors to foreign tourists from October 15 India will reopen its doors to foreign tourists from October 15, after a closure of more than a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the government announced on Thursday evening. All Covid-19 protocols “will have to be followed by foreign tourists, carriers bringing them to India and all stakeholders at landing stations.” 6:37 am: UN chief calls vaccine inequity immoral and stupid The UN chief on Thursday described as immoral and stupid the grabbing of anti-Covid vaccines by rich countries, ensuring that this leaves the field open to the appearance of new potentially dangerous variants. Inequality of access to vaccines “is the best ally of the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Antonio Guterres, during a joint press conference with the Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. 6:15 am: In the West Indies, new mobilizations against the vaccine obligation and the health pass A thousand people gathered Thursday in Pointe-à-Pitre, Guadeloupe, and around 500 in Fort-de-France, Martinique to protest against the law on compulsory vaccination and the health pass. “The fight will go to the end, until they repeal the law”, assures Claudine Marathon, secretary of the health branch of the union General Union of Workers of Guadeloupe (UGTG), considering that this law “does not respect human rights, nor the French Constitution ”.

5:51 am: New reduction in health measures in Italy The Italian government decided on Thursday evening to further ease anti-Covid measures, including a partial reopening of nightclubs or the possibility for cinemas and theaters to welcome visitors at 100% of their capacity. Outdoor sporting events will be able to accommodate 75% of the expected maximum number of spectators and 60% indoors. The health pass is still compulsory to access all these places. Three weeks ago, the head of government Mario Draghi announced its extension from October 15 to all workplaces, with a suspension without pay for employees refusing to submit to it.

5:49 am: Finland in turn suspends Moderna vaccine for under 30s Finland followed suit Thursday to its northern neighbors and suspended “for now” the anti-Covid vaccine from the American laboratory Moderna for men under 30, because of a risk of heart inflammation. “A Scandinavian study associating Finland, Sweden, Norway and Denmark established that men injected with Moderna’s Spikevax and aged less than 30 years had a slightly increased risk of developing inflammation of the myocardium”, explained at the time. from a press point Mika Salminen, director of the Finnish Institute for Health and Well-Being (THL).

5:47 am: Fewer new cases, fewer patients in the hospital The ebb of the epidemic continues in France. Currently, 6,903 Covid patients are hospitalized in our country (-135 in 24 hours), including 1,200 in intensive care (-42). In addition, 4,615 new cases of contamination were recorded, a figure also in decline.

5:45 am: Hello everyone and welcome to this live stream dedicated to the news of the Covid-19 pandemic in France and around the world.