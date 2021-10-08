Filmmaker Roman Polanski indicted for defamation

INFO BFMTV – The director, accused of sexual violence by several women, was indicted last July for defamation after the filing of a complaint by actress Charlotte Lewis.

Director Roman Polanski was indicted on July 23 in Paris for defamation after filing a complaint by Charlotte Lewis, a former actress who accuses him of raping her in the 1980s, BFMTV has learned.

A trial within one to two years

Back to the facts. December 12, 2019 While the controversy swells around the Caesar ceremony which must crown Roman Polanski, the filmmaker gives an interview to Paris Match, titled “I am not a monster”. An interview in which he returns to the many accusations of rape hanging over him. He attacks actress Charlotte Lewis in particular.

Then a young model, she came to meet Roman Polanski in Paris in 1983 with the aim of obtaining a leading role in the cinema, the director being already renowned at that time. The day of their meeting, she assures that Roman Polanski raped her, at her Parisian home. She spoke about the facts in 2010.

“You see, the first quality of a good liar is an excellent memory. Charlotte Lewis is always mentioned in the list of my accusers without ever raising these contradictions”, retorts Roman Polanski in the interview with Paris Match.

The director quotes in particular statements that the actress would have made in May 1986 during the promotion of her feature film. Pirates, first in everyday life France-Evening, where she would have explained owe “everything to Roman Polanski, to God and to (her) mother who (brought her) into the world”. Still according to the filmmaker, Charlotte Lewis would have mentioned a few days later, this time in Paris Match, the “absolute dream” of touring with him, and talked about “a story of friendship” between them. It also highlights another article dated August 1999 and appeared in the British tabloid News of the World and in which she explains that she wanted to be “Polanski’s mistress”.





Automatic indictment in the event of defamation

Today, Charlotte Lewis claims that her words were distorted and believes she has suffered a smear campaign from the filmmaker. The actress then decides to file a defamation complaint. An examining magistrate is appointed and indicted on April 1, 2021 Constance Benqué, president of Lagardère News, who has Paris Match.

On July 23, Roman Polanski was in turn indicted. According to our information, and as allowed by a law of March 29, 2019, it was in writing that he was notified of this decision. And he made no comments. His lawyers made no observations to the judge. Contacted by BFMTV, they declined to comment on this matter.

The procedure being automatic in matters of defamation, the indictment of Polanski paves the way for a criminal trial in France, before the 17th chamber of the judicial tribunal of Paris. It could take place within a period of about one to two years.

The court will have to come back to the merits of the charges against Roman Polanski insofar as the sentence he is accused of having pronounced evokes the accusations of rape of Charlotte Lewis. Since he qualifies the actress as a “liar”, the filmmaker will have to demonstrate in court how she is lying.

His entourage confides for his part that this upcoming trial could be the opportunity for the director to finally give his version of the facts and, according to this source, to “go against all the untruths he has suffered for years. years “.