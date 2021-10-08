Financial markets risk “abrupt correction”, BoE warns

London (awp / afp) – Investors have stepped up their risk taking amid low interest rates and a better economic outlook in 2021, making them vulnerable to a possible “sharp correction”, the Bank of Europe warned on Friday. England.

“In many markets, asset values ​​appear to be high compared to their historical level,” the BoE points out in its quarterly financial stability report, and “could drop sharply if, for example, investors revise their growth forecasts, inflation and interest rates “.

The BoE thus warns that there are “signs of loosening lending standards, increased risks at some investment banks”. Which “could affect British financial stability, directly through the banks and indirectly with losses that would spill over into other parts of the economy.”

Cryptocurrencies, which the Bank describes as “crypto-assets”, “have continued their rapid growth, but represent a limited risk for British financial stability”, comments the institution, calling for “the development of rapid regulation”.

Risky markets have been supported by the cash flow released by central banks around the world, which is supporting economies recovering from the shock of Covid-19.





The report also highlights the increased indebtedness of UK SMEs which have resorted to these government aid programs to deal with the pandemic, when “many of them had never borrowed before and some reportedly would not. meets the qualifying criteria for a loan “.

“With the economic recovery and the end of government support, business bankruptcies should increase (and leave) their currently historically low level,” warns the institute.

On the other hand, the BoE believes that the rise in house prices has not led to a relaxation of lending standards in this sector, or to an increase in heavily indebted households.

The comments come at a time when the British landscape is darkening: while the Bank of England already estimated that inflation would exceed 4% before the end of the year, soaring gas prices, including the UK Uni is very dependent and should continue to increase prices.

The BoE’s new chief economist, Huw Pill, estimated that inflation above 4% could last until the second quarter of 2022, in responses shared with the British Parliament on Thursday.

Faced with the Bank’s pessimism, bond market investors expect monetary policy to tighten in upcoming Committee meetings and expect the BoE’s first key rate hike in February 2022 or earlier.

afp / rp