First defeat for Mont-de-Marsan and Colomiers in Pro D2

The undefeated are no longer. This Friday, Mont-de-Marsan and Colomiers conceded a first defeat in the league, respectively against Oyonnax and Nevers. Stade Montois, used to river scores, was overtaken by the offensive force of the Auvergnats (36-19), authors of four tries, including two by Jérémy Gondrand. Colomiers, for his part, lost two points (19-17), on a last minute penalty from Shaun Reynolds (82nd). The defensive bonus, however, allows the Haut-Garonnais to join the Stade Montois at the top of the Pro D2.