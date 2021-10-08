First defeat for Mont-de-Marsan and Colomiers in Pro D2

The undefeated are no longer. This Friday, Mont-de-Marsan and Colomiers conceded a first defeat in the league, respectively against Oyonnax and Nevers. Stade Montois, used to river scores, was overtaken by the offensive force of the Auvergnats (36-19), authors of four tries, including two by Jérémy Gondrand. Colomiers, for his part, lost two points (19-17), on a last minute penalty from Shaun Reynolds (82nd). The defensive bonus, however, allows the Haut-Garonnais to join the Stade Montois at the top of the Pro D2.
The Agenais still do not succeed. In front of Narbonne on the scoreboard until five minutes from the end, Agen lost everything late in the game, on a try from Kimami Sitauti (17-15). For Christophe Deylaud’s first as technical advisor, the attack did not score a single try, and Raphaël Lagarde and Paul Graou scored all the points on the foot.
Valves sinking
Where will the fall of RC Vannes stop? Dominated by Montauban (25-19), the Bretons recorded a sixth defeat in as many games, thus consolidating their place of red lantern. Facing the fourth in the championship, Vannes made a bad start to the match, quickly conceding a cap try on a hand fault (25th). Despite two tries at the end of the game, by Branden Holder and Nick Abendanon, Montauban made the difference on the foot, thanks to his striker Jérôme Bosviel, author of 20 points.
Winner at home of Béziers (20-16) thanks to five penalties from Maxime Lafage, Bayonne took advantage of the defeats of Mont-de-Marsan and Colomiers to get back to the top of the standings. Aviron Bayonnais retains its third place, but now has as many points (23) as its two opponents from a distance.
In the other meetings of the evening, Aurillac largely beat Bourg-en-Bresse (26-12) at home, and Provence Rugby narrowly won in Carcassonne (30-28).