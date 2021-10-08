More

    first match sheet for Dioné, six forwards on the bench against Béziers

    To challenge Béziers, this Friday evening, during the sixth day of Pro D2, Robin Dioné, 19, should be in the 3rd row, while six forwards will take place on the bench

    This Friday evening (8:45 p.m.), at the end of the sixth day of Pro D2, Aviron Bayonnais, 3rd undefeated, receives Béziers (6th at six lengths). While the first block of the season saw Yannick Bru conduct a large roster review, a new player will make his debut. Robin Dioné.

    For his very first scoresheet, the 19-year-old should even start in the third row, alongside experienced Cassiem and Luamanu. “He is a talented player, who works hard and who deserves to play,” said Antoine Battut, in charge of the touchdown within the staff. His presence is in line with the club’s policy, which trusts its young people. “


    Toeava on the bench, unless …

    In addition, to counter the solidity of Béziers, six forwards will take place on the bench. Regarding the back lines, Toeava and Rouet should come in during the game. Unless the first named finally starts the meeting, if Germain, called to his wife’s bedside this Thursday morning for a happy news, is not able to hold his place in the back.

    The probable team

    Germain – Baget, Costossèque, Lestrade, Jacquelain – Lafage, Rouet – Luamanu, Cassiem, Dioné – Mikautadze, Galarza – Talakai, Van Jaarsveld, Boniface. Substitutes: Perchaud, Ulugia, Mousset, Marchois, Usarraga, Taofifenua, Rouet, Toeava.


