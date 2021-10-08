Foot OM – Bernard Tapie: The homage of OM supporters in pictures

This Friday, the family and relatives of Bernard Tapie organized the funeral in the Marseille city. The opportunity for many supporters of Olympique de Marseille to pay tribute to their former president who died of cancer last Sunday.

The supporters of Olympique de Marseille responded on Friday. During the funeral of Bernard Tapie, who died of cancer last Sunday, many Olympian fans were keen to pay a last tribute to their former president. The latter accompanied the family of the “Boss” on the sidelines of the ceremony, notably marked by the release of the coffin of the cathedral to the sound of “We are the Champions” from Queens, in reference to the coronation of the Marseillais in the Champions League in 1993. A strong moment for those close to Bernard Tapie and all the supporters, including Bengous, interviewed on the spot by La Provence.

🔴 @BengousOueske, flagship supporter of Olympique de Marseille, knows what the#OM current owes to #BernardTapie… He was very moved when he left the cathedral pic.twitter.com/WUumldFzfZ

– La Provence OM (@OMLaProvence) October 8, 2021

” He was a very tall man, we lose a very tall person, a legendary person, entrusted the famous fan of Olympique de Marseille to the regional daily. As we know, he has done a lot for Olympique de Marseille and for France. I think today it was important to be there to pay him a last tribute as it should be, worthy of what he was. It gave me chills, it touched a lot of people. I hope that from where he is, up there, he will be happy and that he will be able to watch over us because a star will remain eternal. “Indeed, the Marseille club and all its followers will not forget his personality and his exploits. There is even talk of the possibility of giving one’s name to a stand at the Vélodrome.