Foot PSG – PSG: Burglary at Di Maria, net and confession!

The gang that robbed Di Maria on the famous evening of last March was arrested by the police and admitted the facts. Half a million euros had been stolen.

It is a scene that marked the followers of PSG at the end of last winter. As the Parisian club faced Nantes at the Parc des Princes, rumors of a problem in Angel Di Maria’s family came to light at half-time. The Argentine winger ended up leaving his teammates before the end of the match, completely transparent for a few minutes. It must be said that a burglary had just taken place at his home, and Di Maria was legitimately worried about his family. The latter did not see or hear anything, while the thieves had entered her home in Neuilly-sur-Seine (92), through the roofs. The loot was colossal since the keys were in the family safe, and the criminals were able to disappear with 500,000 euros, mainly in jewelry and luxury watches, but also in cash. But the police investigation has continued, and CCTV cameras have traced the thief, seen repeatedly scouting the scene.





PSG are well targeted

This led to four arrests, two men and two women, suspected of multiple burglaries, including at the Paris home of former PSG player Grzegorz Krychowiak. The Parisian players were visibly targeted since the home of Julian Draxler was also targeted by the burglars, who had not been able to enter, the German international reporting a suspicious presence around his home. According to L’Equipe, the main burglar at the Di Maria is nicknamed “Mouse” and he would have confessed for his misdeed, and also for his attempt at the German international of PSG. Even if it denies it, this band seems to target in priority the players of the Parisian club, since among the women arrested, one of them has already been sentenced for receiving stolen goods from Choupo-Moting and Thiago Silva a few years earlier.