Football England – Ang: Cristiano Ronaldo chooses Man United’s next recruit

Arrived from Juventus Turin this summer, Cristiano Ronaldo would see himself attracting a former teammate at Manchester United. The Portuguese striker is said to be a fan of Italian winger Federico Chiesa, whose name is increasingly circulating in the transfer window.

Already a first trophy for Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United. Awarded for his three goals, the 36-year-old striker was named the best player in the Premier League for the month of September. And yet, his new debut with the Red Devils isn’t perfect. Not to mention the mixed results, it is rumored that the Portuguese would like his team to practice a more direct game to find him more easily. Which perhaps explains his desire on the transfer market.

Leonardo uses your Italian contacts to bring us Chiesa back to PSG please mon reuf

– 𝐾𝑖𝑛𝑔𝑝𝑒𝑚𝑏𝑒 ♔ (@QuartinhoPSG) October 7, 2021

Indeed, agent Ivan Reggiani says Cristiano Ronaldo would see his former Juventus Turin teammate Federico Chiesa (23) at his side at Manchester United. ” I think there is very serious external pressure on Chiesa. Appreciated on the other side of the Channel, he is massively supported by Cristiano Ronaldo », Entrusted the intermediary to Calciomercato. It is true that the Italian winger is particularly shining in recent months. Already decisive for his selection for the Euro, the player loaned with obligation to purchase (more than € 50 million) by Fiorentina continues to show this season.

Chiesa’s rating has climbed

He was notably responsible for Italy’s goal against Spain (2-1 defeat) on Wednesday in the Nations League, on a fast-paced counter! The problem for Cristiano Ronaldo is that Federico Chiesa has quite a few odds in the transfer window. ” I believe Federico can leave Juventus Turin soon, added Ivan Reggiani. His transfer can easily exceed 100 million euros. Manchester United are not the only club interested, there are also two-three other clubs which could reach 120-130 million euros. “Chelsea would indeed be interested in the Turinese, for the moment retained by Juve.