Football England – Saudi Arabia invades Premier League, England scared

On Thursday, Saudi Arabia’s Sovereign Fund officially bought English club Newcastle. A news which necessarily pleases the supporters of the Magpies, while England is wondering about the source of this money which makes the club in the north of England in theory the richest in the world.

In the summer of 2020, Saudi Arabia had already tried to buy Newcastle. Except that in the end, the consortium of investors had ended up throwing in the towel in the face of the reluctance of the English league. “With deep appreciation for the Newcastle community and the importance of its football club, we have made the decision to withdraw our interest in acquiring Newcastle United Football Club. We do this with regret as we were excited and fully committed to investing in the great city of Newcastle and believe we could have brought the club back to the level of its history, tradition and the merit of its fans ”, could we read in a press release from the PIF. But the Saudi Arabian investment fund has never abandoned this buyout project, even if rumors have brought the Gulf country to the side of Marseille and OM. And this Thursday, the team of Mohammed Ben Salman finally succeeded.

Newcastle, the richest club in the world

In the last few hours, Newcastle has effectively switched to the Saudi flag. To achieve its ends, the PIF released a check for nearly 350 million euros. Owner of the English club since 2007, Mike Ashley will therefore give way to one of the richest groups in the world. “Our ambition is aligned with that of the fans: to create a regularly performing team, which fights for major trophies and arouses pride in the whole world”, announced Amanda Staveley, CEO of PCP Capital Partners, which is part of the consortium of future owners. Thanks to colossal means, Newcastle will now be able to compete with the big European clubs, such as Paris Saint-Germain or Manchester City. Nineteenth in the Premier League during this international break in October, Newcastle will indeed have financial strength thirteen times greater than that of Manchester City. With 400 billion euros in his pockets, Mohammed Ben Salman can make Emirati owner Cheikh Mansour turn pale. Just like Paris and its Qatar Sports Investments, which are based on 250 billion euros.

[#PL🇬🇧] Newcastle owners are the richest in the world of football 😳💰 pic.twitter.com/4pGaPu4BFJ – Footballogue⭐️⭐️ (@Footballogue) October 7, 2021

Newcastle supporters celebrate

In any case, this news necessarily pleases Newcastle supporters, who paraded on the forecourt of St James’ Park Thursday afternoon after the announcement of the arrival of Saudi Arabia at the head of their training. Despite everything, this sensational entry into the football of the first oil exporter does not please everyone. Still, the Premier League did validate the sale: “The Premier League has now received legally binding assurances that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will not control Newcastle United”. For this, Saudi Arabia has made concessions, for example by agreeing not to put Mohammed ben Salman, the crown prince, in the organization chart of the club. Therefore, the role of non-executive chairman will be given to Yasir Al-Rumayyan. Managing Director of the Saudi sovereign wealth fund, the 51-year-old will have to try to silence the critics.





The joy of Newcastle supporters after the announcement of the takeover of the club by Saudi Arabia 🇸🇦 🎥 @JoshHalliday pic.twitter.com/RJQnJWgfOP – BeFoot (@_BeFoot) October 7, 2021

Amnesty International attacks the Premier League

Because in England, this takeover is well criticized. Quite simply because Saudi Arabia is one of the most decried countries for the non-respect of Human Rights. It is for this reason that Amnesty International UK denounced this news. “Under Mohammed bin Salman, the human rights situation in Saudi Arabia remains dire – with criticism of the government, with women’s rights activists, Shiite activists and human defenders still harassed and imprisoned, often following evidently trials. inequitable. Instead of allowing people involved in serious human rights violations to enter English football just because their pockets are full, the Premier League should consider changing its criteria for selecting owners and directors. Since the first time this deal was brought up, we have said that it represented a clear attempt by the Saudi authorities to obscure their appalling human rights record with the glamor of high-level football ”, swayed the general manager Sacha Deshmukh, for whom the arrival of the Saudis in Newcastle is not good news.

What a beautiful sight to see on the way back from work! It’s the start of a new era for @NUFC and its people! Tears in my eyes. Love you all. #NUFCtakeover #nufcfans #NUFC pic.twitter.com/Bf0cTTLyJI – NUFC Callum ⚫⚪ (@ Callumlowdon1) October 7, 2021

And he’s not the only one to think so. Many journalists have come out of their neutrality on social networks, to explain that it was necessary to oppose with all possible strengths this takeover, under penalty of seeing Saudi Arabia make its propaganda by waving tickets in all directions. , to better make people forget what is happening in his Kingdom. In the meantime, Newcastle and their owners have made it known they are giving themselves five years to win the Premier League.

