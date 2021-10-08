for Alain Fischer, “the risk / benefit analysis remains completely positive”

The chairman of the Vaccine Strategy Orientation Council ensures that the complications highlighted by several Scandinavian studies are well known and monitored by the French health authorities.

Mr. Vaccin wanted to be optimistic. Invited this Friday morning on the LCI antenna, Alain Fischer, president of the Orientation Council for the vaccine strategy, returned to the suspension by several Scandinavian countries of the Moderna vaccine for men under 30 years old. “From what I understand from this signal which arrived yesterday, it is a little excessive number of cardiac complications called myocarditis, which are a known risk of these vaccines,” he began.

“I do not know today the figures which led to this alert, this is monitored very closely in France, data from the National Medicines Safety Agency show that this risk exists, it has been known for several months, but if we compare it to the risk of developing a much more severe heart attack linked to the disease, it is much less “, he still assures, hammering that” this inflammation is transient and subsides after a few days. “

The risk / benefit balance is still largely positive

In the rest of his remarks, the professor of pediatric immunology also recalled that the disease could give symptoms much more serious than those of vaccination.

“The disease can result in inflammation of the myocardium or pericardium, much more severe than that induced by vaccination, and with a much greater frequency. The benefit / risk analysis, even if it is considered only for the heart problem, remains quite positive, “he continues.

“Let’s wait and see their figures, the French figures do not show us this level of concern, the risks are very low, one per 100,000, it is extremely low, but we must remain vigilant, it would be good if there was consultation between European countries. “

Wave of suspensions

This Thursday, Finland followed suit Thursday to its northern neighbors and suspended “for the moment” the anti-Covid vaccine from the American laboratory Moderna for men under 30, because of a risk of heart inflammation .

“A Scandinavian study associating Finland, Sweden, Norway and Denmark established that men injected with Moderna’s Spikevax and aged less than 30 years had a slightly increased risk of developing inflammation of the myocardium”, explained when a press point Mika Salminen, director of the Finnish Institute for Health and Well-Being (THL).

“Most of these cases of myocardial inflammation are mild and transient, healing on their own within days but there is a risk,” he confirmed. As other vaccines are available, Finland now recommends that the Moderna vaccine not be injected “for the time being” in males under the age of 30, but that the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine be preferred.

The day before, Sweden suspended “as a precaution” the use of this vaccine for those under 30, and Denmark and Norway formally advised against it for those under 18, due to a risk of inflammation of the myocardium and pericardium after the second injection.