For Griezmann, a victory against Spain would not forget the Euro

Axel Allag, Media365, published on Friday 08 October 2021 at 9:30 p.m.

At a press conference this Friday, Antoine Griezmann projected himself on the final of the League of Nations against Spain, Sunday in Milan (8:45 p.m.). He also underlined the “luck” of the Blues to have Kylian Mbappé.

Victorious against Belgium in the semifinals of the League of Nations on Thursday evening (2-3), the France team has only one step left to take in order to win the final of the competition; it will be necessary to win against Spain on Sunday at San Siro (8:45 p.m.). A Roja who displayed a good technical mastery in order to get rid of Italy on Wednesday (1-2), concretizing his superiority thanks to a double from Ferran Torres (17th, 45th). This Friday at a press conference, Antoine Griezmann praised the Iberian selection: “They have a very good team, they play very well with the ball, they press very high. With Luis Enrique, whom I adore and I admire as a coach, they make good matches. They make the semi-final at the Euro, there they are in the final, they offer a good game and have very good results “, noted the striker of the Blues, who should honor, except injury, his 100th selection for the national team.

Griezmann defends Mbappé, not responsible for elimination at the Euro

Stressing that the accumulation of matches would necessarily lead to an improvement in the understanding with Karim Benzema and Kylian Mbappé, he was keen to highlight the performances of his two attacking teammates against Belgium. “They were extraordinary, they did us a lot of good. Let them play the same game again on Sunday and I think there will be no problem.”, slipped the player. Returning to the case of the native of Bondy, he defended his teammate, targeted by critics after the Euro: “We are lucky to have him, he is a top player who wants to win everything, in club, in selection or individually. We expect him to score four, five goals. But what he does to his age is already extraordinary. We ran into him a bit after the Euro but it was a bit unfair. You had to be there, want to shoot it, this penalty. It wasn’t his fault that we got knocked out against Switzerland. “





“To prove that we still have the level and that we can do badly for the next World Cup”

Believing that France has the weapons to hurt Spain, the Atlético de Madrid striker delivered his feelings on the message that a great performance against La Roja could convey, not considering that a possible victory in the League of Nations would make you forget the disappointment of the Euro. “I don’t think so because we won the World Cup and we still think about Euro 2016. But it would do us good mentally and it would give us a lot of confidence for the future. But we have to win on Sunday, prove that we still have the level and that we can hurt for the next World Cup “, he slipped, determined. Present before him at a press conference, the decisive striker against Belgium, Theo Hernandez, followed the same line: “We have a great team and we gave everything to the end. There is still a great game to play on Sunday and a final to win.”