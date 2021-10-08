“For the moment, it is reasonable to maintain the barrier gestures and the use of the sanitary pass”

The latter was hospitalized last August for covid after expressing his skepticism about the coronavirus vaccine.

“We are not antivax, we are just for individual freedom. The choice. Long live freedom,” says singer Akhenaton.

The IAM group announced on Tuesday on its Instagram account that it would take charge of antigenic tests during its concerts from October 15, date on which the tests will become payable for non-vaccinated people.

This is the number of classes that were closed in France this Thursday at 1 p.m., or 0.24%, said the Ministry of National Education on Friday.

Finally, he wants to be reassuring about the Moderna vaccine, banned for children under 30 in several Nordic countries for heart risks. According to Alain Fischer, the French figures do not show any increased risks.

The government’s “Mister Vaccine” has also advised people needing a third dose to get the flu shot at the same time.

Professor Alain Fischer estimated, this Friday on LCI, that it was “reasonable” to maintain the barrier gestures and the use of the health pass “for the moment”.

8:31 am: WHO to resume Russian vaccine review soon

The World Health Organization should soon resume examination of the Russian vaccine against Covid-19, Sputnik V, an official of the organization assured Thursday, discussions with Moscow being “on the verge of being resolved”.

So far, the WHO has approved a small number of sera, including the Pfizer / BioNTech, Moderna, Sinovac and Sinopharm vaccines as well as several versions of the one developed by AstraZeneca.

7:42 am: London reduces its red list to seven countries

The British government on Thursday reduced to seven Latin American and Caribbean countries its “red list” which restricts only residents or nationals the possibility of entering England at the cost of an expensive compulsory quarantine at the hotel to fight against the coronavirus.

Forty-seven countries or territories from which the arrivals of foreign passengers were prohibited thus leave this list, which now only includes Colombia, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Haiti, Panama, Peru and Venezuela.

7:12 am: India reopens its doors to foreign tourists from October 15

India will reopen its doors to foreign tourists from October 15, after a closure of more than a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the government announced on Thursday evening.

All Covid-19 protocols “will have to be followed by foreign tourists, carriers bringing them to India and all stakeholders at landing stations.”





6:37 am: UN chief calls vaccine inequity immoral and stupid

The UN chief on Thursday described as immoral and stupid the grabbing of anti-Covid vaccines by rich countries, ensuring that this leaves the field open to the appearance of new potentially dangerous variants.

Inequality of access to vaccines “is the best ally of the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Antonio Guterres, during a joint press conference with the Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

6:15 am: In the West Indies, new mobilizations against the vaccine obligation and the health pass

A thousand people gathered Thursday in Pointe-à-Pitre, Guadeloupe, and around 500 in Fort-de-France, Martinique to protest against the law on compulsory vaccination and the health pass.

“The fight will go to the end, until they repeal the law”, assures Claudine Marathon, secretary of the health branch of the union General Union of Workers of Guadeloupe (UGTG), considering that this law “does not respect human rights, nor the French Constitution ”.



5:51 am: New reduction in health measures in Italy

The Italian government decided on Thursday evening to further ease anti-Covid measures, including a partial reopening of nightclubs or the possibility for cinemas and theaters to welcome visitors at 100% of their capacity. Outdoor sporting events will be able to accommodate 75% of the expected maximum number of spectators and 60% indoors.

The health pass is still compulsory to access all these places. Three weeks ago, the head of government Mario Draghi announced its extension from October 15 to all workplaces, with a suspension without pay for employees refusing to submit to it.