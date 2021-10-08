More

    Formula 1 | Turkey, EL2: Hamilton and Mercedes F1 in front, Leclerc intervenes

    After a first free practice session dominated by Lewis Hamilton ahead of Max Verstappen, the drivers returned to the track in Istanbul for Free Practice 2 of the Turkish Grand Prix.

    The rain was not yet present but the sky had clouded over during the day. The air temperature was very slightly below 20 degrees, while that of the asphalt reached 28 degrees.

    Wearing medium tires, unlike the soft this morning, Hamilton had the same problem as that encountered by Verstappen this morning, with a total lack of grip on the front axle.

    The cleaned asphalt and the layout seem to complicate the management of the settings and the balance of the single-seaters on this first day of the Grand Prix. Reductions in downforce on the flat bottom this winter likely didn’t help.

    A situation that will not get better with the probable arrival of rain tomorrow, and possibly Sunday.

    The Briton took the lead in front of Valtteri Bottas before Charles Leclerc took the provisional first place in 1’24 “102. Lando Norris was again in the right group, while Sergio Pérez seemed to come back somewhat in the battle after a difficult morning.

    Nicholas Latifi spun without consequences and was able to get back on track, while Norris also seemed to have a hard time keeping his balance as he searched for the limit.

    Hamilton then took the fastest time in 1’23.840, and Verstappen returned to fourth place, before Pérez positioned himself just in front of him. As is often the case on Friday, the end of the session was especially an opportunity for the teams. to fine-tune the settings and study the degradation of the tires, in case the race was dry. Hamilton improved in 1’23 “804 while Leclerc moved closer to him.

    The Mercedes F1 driver therefore finished in the lead ahead of Leclerc, Bottas and the Red Bulls of Pérez and Verstappen, for the moment relegated to half a second. Norris follows ahead of Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon’s Alpine, then Pierre Gasly and Antonio Giovinazzi.

    Carlos Sainz is 12th but will start at the back of the grid, and Daniel Ricciardo was 14th, just behind Lance Stroll and ahead of Kimi Räikkönen. The Williams and the Haas bring up the rear.

    Note that Esteban Ocon encountered a clutch and gear selection problem at the end of the session, during standing start tests. The Alpine F1 driver had to cut his engine on the track.


    Pos. Pilot Car Time Tours
    01 Lewis hamilton Mercedes W12 1: 23.804 30
    02 Charles Leclerc Ferrari SF21 1: 23.970 2929
    03 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes W12 1: 24.214 31
    04 Sergio Perez Red Bull Honda RB16B 1: 24.373 28
    05 Max Verstappen Red Bull Honda RB16B 1: 24.439 27
    06 Lando norris McLaren Mercedes MCL35M 1: 24.525 24
    07 Fernando Alonso Alpine Renault A521 1: 24.660 21
    08 Esteban Ocon Alpine Renault A521 1: 24.672 26
    09 Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri Honda AT02 1: 24.756 32
    10 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo Ferrari C41 1: 24.796 29
    11 Yuki tsunoda AlphaTauri Honda AT02 1: 24.882 30
    12 Carlos Sainz Ferrari SF21 1: 24.903 34
    13 Lance Stroll Aston Martin Mercedes AMR21 1: 25.020 31
    14 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren Mercedes MCL35M 1: 25.060 23
    15 Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo Ferrari C41 1: 25,143 27
    16 Sebastian vettel Aston Martin Mercedes AMR21 1: 25.229 30
    17 Nicholas latifi Williams Mercedes FW43B 1: 25.307 30
    18 George russell Williams Mercedes FW43B 1: 25.358 29
    19 Mick schumacher Haas Ferrari VF-21 1: 25.480 26
    20 Nikita mazepin Haas Ferrari VF-21 1: 25.698 25


