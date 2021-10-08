Formula 1 | Turkey, FP1: Hamilton starts strong in Istanbul but will be penalized

It was under a shy sun that free practice for the Turkish Grand Prix began on the Istanbul circuit, the Intercity Park. The weather should be good for this first day, but that will probably not be the case tomorrow and Sunday, when showers or even rain are expected.

Carlos Sainz’s weekend has already been drawn up as the Spaniard will start from the back of the grid due to an engine penalty. However, we learned this morning that Lewis Hamilton would receive a new internal combustion engine.

The Mercedes F1 driver will therefore receive a penalty of 10 places on Sunday, which will send him back to the middle of the grid at best. With rain forecast, Mercedes certainly felt that ten penalty positions were not insurmountable.

Note that some pilots were trying different prototypes of gloves, intended to reduce the transmission of heat between the object between which they are in contact and the hands of the pilots.

Hamilton, Daniel Ricciardo, George Russell, Sainz and Sebastian Vettel were the designated drivers to test these new gloves. The work on this precise point is most certainly the consequence of the accident of Romain Grosjean in Bahrain in 2020, in which the French pilot had seriously burned both hands.

The Mercedes drivers, and in particular Hamilton, quickly took the lead, with only the Alpine F1 drivers to give them back at the start of the session.

The grip was better than the first day of the 2020 Turkish Grand Prix, which was also dry, but during which the freshly laid asphalt prevented the riders from finding good grip.

Max Verstappen, however, clarified that he lacked grip on the front axle, which seemed to be a problem on his RB16B to start the weekend. The Dutchman, however, placed second at the start of the second half of the session.

Hamilton seemed clearly at ease from the start of the day, which might allow him not to lose too much, first on Saturday despite his penalty, and on Sunday when he will have to make a comeback.

Sainz then placed in the top 5, but the Spaniard is doomed, like Leclerc in Russia, from the back of the grid. It should be noted that Mattia Binotto, the director of Ferrari, remained in Maranello this weekend to supervise a phase of the development of the future single-seater.

As in Russia, this Friday morning saw the drivers driving mostly on soft rubber to see what the pace of the car is, what is the level of grip and what is the level of degradation. Indeed, the uncertainty of the rest of the weekend makes the strategy tests less relevant, especially in the morning.

Hamilton ended the session in the lead, 4 tenths ahead of Hamilton and Charles Leclerc, who then improved. Bottas is fourth ahead of Sainz and Esteban Ocon, last driver in Hamilton’s second.

Lando Norris is seventh ahead of Pierre Gasly, Fernando Alonso and Sergio Pérez, who completes the top 10 ahead of George Russell and Daniel Ricciardo.



