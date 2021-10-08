four days in prison for approaching a bear and her cubs

A young American has been sentenced to four days in prison and a thousand dollars in fines for getting too close to a bear and her cubs in Yellowstone National Park. Samantha Dehring pleaded guilty to approaching within 91 meters of the grizzly mother to photograph her on May 10 in this gigantic natural park, according to a statement from the Wyoming federal prosecutor dated Thursday, October 7.

Read alsoHow the bear and the wolf learned to stop being afraid of humans





The 25-year-old was at Roaring Mountain that day when a bear and her three cubs arrived. As the other tourists slowly backed up and got back into their vehicles, as instructed to park visitors, Samantha Dehring continued to take pictures of the animal as the bear charged her a few yards in an attempt to drive it away. of its reach.

“The wildlife of Yellowstone National Park is indeed wild. The park is not a zoo where animals can be safely observed from across a fence», Noted prosecutor Bob Murray. “Approaching a grizzly bear with cubs is totally silly. In this case, it is only by a stroke of luck that we speak of Dehring as a defendant and not as a mutilated tourist.», He insisted. Park regulations state that it is prohibited to approach within 25 yards (23 meters) of large animals (bison, elk, elk, etc.) and within 100 yards (91 meters) of bears and wolves. .