France – Belgium – Bleus – Words, deeds and incredible guts: Kylian Mbappé is made of another wood

This week has revealed what is deepest in him, this champion character. No, he is definitely not like the others. And if we still had to be convinced, we will only retain this penalty against Courtois. In his mind, no one else could take care of it because it was necessary to settle the failure of Bucharest and that damn missed goal against Switzerland who sent the Blues home and did so so much. to suffer.

No question of running away Thursday. This week, Mbappé faced the critics, looked his fate in the eye and picked up the thread of his international career. All alone. Like a big. It was that it took guts and character to face the giant Courtois and even more his demons of the Euro at a time when the Blues had not yet caught up with Belgium. This mine in the skylight must have taken a gigantic weight off him.

“Taking that responsibility at this point in the game is fantastic, marveled Hugo Lloris after the meeting. Of course there is talent, but behind it, there is a winning mind. We’re all happy for him in the locker room.“Doubt, and this is what makes his great strength, is obviously not part of his software. Even after six games without scoring, even after having gone through his worst streak in the France team, he had made an appointment. you for the shock against the Belgians and kept his promise. “Kylian had no doubts and I always made sure to be with and behind him“, commented Didier Deschamps after the meeting.





From the first moments of the meeting, it seemed obvious that this evening would be his. “I recognized his determination“, continued his coach. It is as if he had chosen the moment of his rebirth in Blue. In his attitudes, from the warm-up, we felt he had a mission. This is not the first time. and it often happens to him to yield to this load which he imposes himself by forcing himself to play the saviors even if it means forcing the line. But not this Thursday. If he was at the center of everything, he especially added personality and character aiming for efficiency. He combined perfectly with his two friends, made the link between the trio. Beyond his penalty, he gave Benzema an assist and started the action of the third French goal.

Without a clumsiness from Griezmann, he could even have inflated his statistics after having caught Carrasco a cold and offered a caviar to the Madrilenian. Thursday, when he deposited his opponents, he revived the memories of France – Argentina when his speed had put to death the previous South American guard. It was not as spectacular as in Kazan but undoubtedly more varied, less caricature. Apart from his two full matches against Iceland (October 2018 and March 2019) which offered a more docile opposition than that of the Belgians, he waited for his 50th selection to finally afford this reference match during a big poster that we expected since the World Cup. “I love to play matches like this, he told the FFF. These are pressure matches, that everyone watches, that everyone wants to play.“

“He had good intentions during the Euro, defended Deschamps. He lacked efficiency. There are a lot of demands with him. I know very well that the France team will be stronger with him.“Tuesday, in L’Equipe, he did not dodge his doubts of the summer:”The message I received was that my ego was making us lose, that I wanted to take up too much space, and that without me, therefore, we might have won. “Without him, this Thursday, the Blues would undoubtedly have stopped in the semi-finals. Sunday, he will find Spain in the final. This country which makes him the soft eyes for so long. Here again, he will have the opportunity to settle account with some misunderstandings.

