France – Belgium – Didier Deschamps’ Les Bleus? An emotion machine

What if that was his DNA? Something that does not resemble her coach, this little extra soul, this sheer madness that transcends her when the abyss advances under her feet. Either to avoid it more often, or to rush into it like last June. The France team is a team of Frappadingues. And the scenario of France-Belgium recalls others just as disjointed and disheveled.

This is how she has been built for years in the emotion of evenings where nothing is more rational, where everything can happen, where she walks on a thread. From its very foundation, one evening of the first comeback against Ukraine in the fall of 2013. That day, the improbable hero was called Mamadou Sakho and he had taken everyone in his madness to Brazil.

Scorers against Ukraine, Mamadou Sakho and Karim Benzema sent the Blues to the 2014 World Cup. Credit: Getty Images

The major milestones in the history of the Blues, for 8 years, were born at the end of stunning and unreasonable evenings. Didier Deschamps, the pragmatist, known for the rigor of his attack plans and the tightness of his teams, has therefore built his greatest successes in carelessness. Curious paradox. Since the one-man show of Sakho against Ukraine, we will remember five crazy and founding matches:

France – Argentina (4-3), round of 16 World Cup 2018. A bullfight without a name, a mess of reversals, the most spectacular match of the World Cup. And Benjamin Pavard as an unexpected hero of an 8th final without tail or head. A founding match that launched the conquest after a laborious first round without thrills. That evening, a state of mind was born.

Benjamin Pavard during his goal against Argentina Credit: Getty Images

France – Croatia (4-2), 2018 World Cup final. Six goals, an absolutely unreadable final with the Blues dominated but in the lead after 45 laborious minutes. The talent of the individual tricolors made the difference in the second half to snatch the second world title of the France team. But even today, this

France – Portugal (2-2), Euro 2020 group match. The Blues have rarely been so dominated and after the Portuguese opener, they run on the field like headless chickens. They then rely on the talent of Pogba and Benzema to come out miraculously (2-2) after a match without logic. Nobody knows what this team capable of the best or the worst is still worth and the Hungarian evening foreshadows the Romanian gadin.

France – Switzerland (3-3, 4 tab to 5), Round of 16 Euro 2020. This time, the fury of the interminable night has swept away the Blues. As often, they did not exist in the first period before relying on their individual talents (Benzema, Pogba). But, France, gone through all the emotions, experienced a last air gap in overtime, fatal. Switzerland could have folded the match, the Blues too and everything was played on a missed goal. The evening was as immense as the fiasco. The biggest failure of the Blues of DD.

France – Belgium, Nations League semi-final 2021. For the first time in their history, the Blues are back two goals behind and face one of the best nations in the world. Only this team was capable of it. While we thought she was dead and buried at the break, she came back to life to win over a mine of Theo Hernandez who was celebrating his second selection. Unlikely. One year away from Qatar, the conquering Blues are back.

In its frantic races to save its head, France has finally built its DNA. Of course, there are counter-examples such as the semi-final against the Belgians in 2018 (1-0) or the lesson inflicted on the Germans in Munich in June (0-1). Exceptions to the background of this reaction team, which does not control much and which survives thanks to the talent of an exceptional generation. Perhaps that is the identity of this group. In all of its history, France has known only 28 victorious reversals of the situation in competition, of which nearly a third (9) under the sole mandate of Didier Deschamps. “Quality, we have it. But there is also pride and pride in this group“, summed up the coach on Thursday at a press conference.

So yes, we are far from the control of the Spaniards between 2008 and 2012 or the German collective machine in 2014. These Blues are the world champions of irrationality and emotion. They have no less merit. And frankly, after the evening in Turin, it would be hard to complain.

