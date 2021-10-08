France overthrows Belgium in League of Nations after crazy match

It will be Sunday, against Spain, who dominated Italy (2-1) the day before, and it is little to say that there were not many people at the break to believe in such an outcome. The Blues ended the first period upside down, punished in four minutes by two winning strikes from Yannick Carrasco (37th) and Romelu Lukaku (41st) who once again highlighted their defensive largesse. Their great merit was to find the mental resources – but also in the game – to get up: with the exception of a cannon shot from De Bruyne deflected by Lloris (73rd) and the 3-2 goal finally refused to Lukaku , Belgium never existed after the rest.