France overthrows Belgium in League of Nations after crazy match

The match 3-2
The efforts made by the Blues in the second period, in the wake of an incisive and decisive Kylian Mbappé, will not have been in vain. It did not matter much, just a few centimeters, while Romelu Lukaku, finally caught by VAR (87th) for an offside position, thought he had offered Belgium the revenge she dreamed of afterwards. his semi-final of the World Cup lost in 2018. Three minutes later (90th), Theo Hernandez sent the French team to the final of the League of Nations with a big cross strike from the left.
It will be Sunday, against Spain, who dominated Italy (2-1) the day before, and it is little to say that there were not many people at the break to believe in such an outcome. The Blues ended the first period upside down, punished in four minutes by two winning strikes from Yannick Carrasco (37th) and Romelu Lukaku (41st) who once again highlighted their defensive largesse. Their great merit was to find the mental resources – but also in the game – to get up: with the exception of a cannon shot from De Bruyne deflected by Lloris (73rd) and the 3-2 goal finally refused to Lukaku , Belgium never existed after the rest.
The first French reaction came just after the hour mark when Karim Benzema resisted three defenders to shake up the certainties of the Red Devils with a cross strike from the left (62nd). The second took place seven minutes later after the intervention of VAR – already – and a penalty awarded to Griezmann for a foul by Tielemans in the box. Mbappé transformed the sentence in the wake (69th). Toby Aldweireld and Thibaut Courtois then had to work on the same action in front of Benjamin Pavard and Griezmann (77th) to delay the success of the Blues. Stunning.
The player: Mbappé, words and actions
If he wanted to show that he is more a solution than a problem for the France team, Kylian Mbappé could not go about it otherwise. Two days after his speech in our columns to return to his agitated summer, the Parisian striker was the main architect of the awakening of the Blues in the second period, the one who improved the game and wreaked havoc in the Belgian camp by his changes of pace, his acceleration and his dribbling puzzling.
It is no coincidence that he was a decisive passer for Benzema on the reduction of the score, then scorer from the penalty spot a few minutes later. What also exorcise some demons after the one missed against Switzerland in the round of 16 of the last Euro … With a little more success, the PSG striker could even have folded the case himself but his attempt to l entrance to the surface fled the frame (86th). This is not what we will remember from his 50th selection.
2012
The France team had not won a match after being down 2-0 (or more) at the break since their friendly success against Iceland (3-2) in May 2012.