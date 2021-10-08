France team – Belgium-France: Lloris gets screwed, criticism fires

This Thursday on the side of Turin, the France team experienced a very sad first period. Hugo Lloris in the lead.

In the aftermath of Spain’s success against Italy, France wanted to uphold its status as reigning world champion in the last four of the League of Nations. Except that in the first period, the Blues took the water, on goals from Carrasco (37th) and Lukaku (41st). However, the meeting against the Belgian neighbor had started rather well. Since from the fourth minute of play, Hugo Lloris had pulled out all the stops. From an incredible reflex on a strike from Kevin De Bruyne, the French captain had avoided the opening scoring of the Red Devils. A stop hailed by all the followers of French football at the start of the match.

In the top 10 of Lloris’ big stops in the French team, we have a new entrant. #FRABEL – Maxime Dupuis (@maximedupuis) October 7, 2021

We can review the action 50 times, 50 times is goal. 50 times Koundé is holed up. And suddenly Lloris who turns into a magician.

– Thomas Bonnavent (@TBonnavent) October 7, 2021

Except moments later, the Tottenham keeper didn’t receive the same praise. If he is not the only one at fault on the two Belgian goals, the 34-year-old goalkeeper is still not exempt from all reproach. First on the opening of the score of Carrasco, on which Lloris is taken on the wrong foot on a uncrossed strike. Then on a cannonball from Lukaku, where the French goalkeeper can only fall back to see the damage … Criticized by some people on social networks, Lloris may have ears whistling in the coming days if the France had to lose this semi-final. Especially since Mike Maignan, the new number two of France, pushes behind after his good start to the season in the cage of AC Milan.

In five minutes, we are dismantled … #FRABEL – Nabil Djellit (@Nabil_djellit) October 7, 2021