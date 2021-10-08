France team – Paul Pogba unleashed, he promises a sulphurous video

In: French team.

By Guillaume Conte

Like the France team, Paul Pogba presented two completely different faces this Thursday evening in Turin.

In great difficulty facing the Belgian midfield wave, the French international went through the first period without being able to do much, trying to keep a ball that the Blues lost every 10 seconds. After the break, it was a transformed Pogba and French who rushed to the attack and were able to win a match that seemed lost. Of course, half-time changed the situation and allowed Didier Deschamps to reframe things to put everyone back in the right direction. The Manchester United player even described the 15-minute half-time as the key to the Habs victory, and warned everyone after the game that what was said there was really grandiose in his eyes. La Pioche hopes that these exchanges have been filmed and will be broadcast soon, as was the case during the 2018 World Cup matches.





Broadcast after Sunday’s victory?

” You will surely see it on videos. I hope it will be after Sunday’s victory that you can find out what we said to each other in the locker room. We’ll have to wait to see that. I hope we win on Sunday and you will see how we felt. It is an energy that I cannot explain. I think if there is a video you will understand “, Hinted a Paul Pogba for whom the exchange during the break was a strength. A force from which the Habs have drawn on to harass the Belgians and totally reverse the trend of this crazy semi-final of the League of Nations.