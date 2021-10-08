France U21-Ukraine U21: the official lineups

The day after the stunning success of the big Blues against Belgium on the side of Turin, it is the turn of the little Blues to enter the scene. On the lawn of the Francis-Le Blé stadium in Brest, Sylvain Ripoll’s troops welcome the Ukrainian selection team, leader of Pool H, on behalf of the Euro 2023 qualifiers in Romania and Georgia (to be continued on FM, from 6.30 p.m.).





What follows after this advertisement

For this meeting, a month after a draw in the Faroe Islands (1-1) which was difficult, the Bleuets are in 4-4-2. Few changes. In defense, Loic Badé lost his place in favor of William Saliba. In the midfield, Thuram and Amine Adli start, while Camavinga passes on the bench. Mbuku also disappears. Opposite, the gang at Ruslan Rotan is laid out in 4-1-4-1. Scorer during the first two days, Metallist midfielder Dmytro Kryskiv is once again starting.

The official compositions:

France : Meslier – Kalulu, Saliba, Badiashile, Truffert – Diop, Thuram, Caqueret, Adli – Gouiri, Kalimuendo

Ukraine: Neshcheret – Sych, Batahov, Talovierov, Vivcharenko – Mykhailenko – Nazarenko, Bondarenko, Kryskiv, Sudakov – Kukharevych.