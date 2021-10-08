Francis Kurkdjian, the new mister Dior

EXCLUSIVE – It’s a revolution on avenue Montaigne: at age 52, Francis Kurkdjian was appointed director of perfume creation for the house founded by Christian Dior. One of the most coveted positions in the beauty industry that crowns an atypical career.

For his official portrait, there is no question of taking a picture of him wet in hand or in front of a perfume organ. Even less nose to the wind in a field of roses. The new creative director of Dior fragrances also hates the name “nose”, prefers that of perfumer, composer, designer … Terms more cerebral than physical, like this black and white shot . “You have to understand that a perfumer is not a nose but someone who expresses an idea, like a musician who first composes in his head then plays his notes and arranges his chords on the piano. It is a real creative act. I never compose saying to myself: “Here, I’m going to make a tuberose, a rose, a lavender, a flower, a woody or a vanilla”. I always start by finding the name and then the sensation that goes with it. The ideas for raw materials only come later. ”

If the transfer window of artistic directors is still very lively in fashion, it is almost non-existent in