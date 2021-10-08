François Berléand affected by an irreversible disease, the 69-year-old actor regrets not having “consulted early enough …”

After several years in the theater, François Berléand began his cinematographic career in 1978. A big change for the actor who would be successful in 1997 in the film Le Septième Ciel, before going on to major roles. Nominated for the César for best actor, the actor never abandons the theater.

Again on the boards for a new piece, François Berléand confided in the magazine Here about this health glitch which spoils his life. Very joker in general, the latter admits that he has a serious tinnitus problem, and that it is partly his fault … “I did not go to consult soon enough. So I find myself with a bee ringing in my ears. A small, incessant swarm ”.





A widespread health problem which, on the contrary to harm him, finally offered him a role in the cinema in Pascal Elbé’s film We are made to get along. In this feature film, François Berléand also faces a hearing problem, “He discusses hearing loss, which can affect anyone at any age. He himself suffers from this handicap. Afterwards, it is true that with age it only gets worse ”.

Unfortunately, François Berléand is not the only one to suffer from tinnitus, regular or not. In France, 14 to 17 million people suffer from it. And among the celebrities Phil Collins, Will.I.Am, Brian Johnson or Neil Young also regularly suffer. Without counting on those who do not prefer to admit it …

