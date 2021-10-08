Fraud: 125 agents mobilized and 400 fines drawn up in two hours in Saint-Denis stations

It is 8:30 am, this Friday, at the exit of the station of Saint-Denis-L’île Saint-Denis. Hundreds of travelers, RER D or line H users, get out of the gates to exit towards the station square. Surprise: they have to face a reception committee for the less spectacular. About fifty agents, from the SNCF and the national police, form an impressive roadblock. Each user must show a white paw and present a valid ticket. Objective of this “closure”, carried out several times a year on the Ile-de-France network: to check 100% of travelers, for two hours.

For this, 125 people were mobilized in all, to filter the three stations of Saint-Denis: La Plaine, Stade de France and L’Île-Saint-Denis.

“Faced with a fraudster, it can go up quite quickly in the towers …”

Most checks take place in seconds, with no loud voices. “We control the titles, but also those who play leapfrog in front of the gates, or those who illegally use the Navigo at a reduced rate of one third. Most of the time it goes well, people are quite cooperative. Even if, when you are faced with a fraudster, things can go up quite quickly in the towers… ”, says Maude, SNCF agent.



Just like this man, without a mask, a cigarette in his mouth, who believes he can break through the roadblock without being arrested. Or that other individual who raises his voice because he feels he doesn’t need to be controlled. Amount of the fine for lack of security: 50 euros, increased by 50 euros if you pay later.

More than 12,000 euros collected

Assessment of this morning in Seine-Saint-Denis: “12,748 euros of immediate recovery, 219 regularizations and 409 reports”, indicates the SNCF. “The objective of this operation is also to fight against incivility, because the 60% of travelers without a title are those who commit other offenses”, underlines Grégoire de Lasteyrie, vice-president of Île-de- France Mobilities.