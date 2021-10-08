French team: from “banished” heroes, Mbapp, the Ballon d’Or … Benzema confides – Football

Once again very efficient – and scorer – against Belgium (3-2) Thursday in the Nations League, Karim Benzema took advantage of an interview with M6 to discuss his situation in the French team, his agreement with Kylian Mbapp and, well Obviously, the Ballon d’Or.

Benzema, like a fish in water among the Blues …

With Real Madrid or the France team, Karim Benzema continues to walk on water. After a successful Euro on a personal level and a great start to the season with the club Merengue, the 33-year-old striker once again made the powder speak and allowed his team to win against Belgium (3-2) on Thursday, in the semifinals of the League of Nations.

At the end of almost six years of absence with the Blues, the striker formed Olympique Lyonnais intends to take advantage of every moment with the tricolor selection.

From banished panoui?

From banished panoui? For me, there is no ban or no ban… It’s like that, there were choices that were made. I stayed in a club all these years, but it allowed me to work well, come back stronger and never give up, KB9 recalled during an interview with M6. I always had the Blues in my head and I had the chance to come back. For me, all the games played with this jersey are a source of pride, because it is important to be in the French team, especially with such meetings …

If Benzema quickly found his place in group life, his agreement with Antoine Griezmann and Kylian Mbapp took time to give satisfaction. But he combined perfectly with the Atletico Madrid player against Finland in September (2-0), and he put it back with that of PSG yesterday, even offering him the equalization penalty. I wanted him to score. And it is a decisive goal that allowed us to continue believing in it to go for the victory, explained the Madrilne, before developing.

Benzema and the penalty offered Mbapp





On the pitch, I try to make my teammates better every time. The last game against Finland, with Griezmann, went well. L, with the return of Kylian, we were good. With Antoine too. Regarding the penalty, we are players who all shoot penalties. I collected the ball and gave it to him. Afterwards, what there was the Euro … is erased. It was a match, recalled the one who, the day after the match against the Belgians, – logically – saw his name appear in the list of 30 players nominated for the Ballon d’Or.

Despite the absence of trophies won with Real Madrid or the France team (pending Sunday?) This season, Benzema is one of the favorites thanks to a superb year 2021 on a personal and accounting level. And the one who was recently appointed best player in the world current by algorithm Sky Sports has always aimed to win the most prestigious of individual awards. Nothing has changed from his first steps at OL to his Turin goal yesterday.

K. Benzema – the Ballon d’Or is a goal

A title I’m thinking of? In any case, has always been pleased to be named among the 30 best players in the world. And it’s always a goal because, in my opinion, a player has to have it in mind to be able to come out of big games, win important games and show things on the pitch for the public, recalled Benzema. We play for that, to give people motions. So yes, it is a goal. Like all the time. 23 years after Zindine Zidane, the story would be beautiful …

