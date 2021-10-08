From Cristiano Ronaldo to Luis Suarez, named 26 to 30 for the Ballon d’Or 2021 (6/6)

Ballon d’Or five times, the last time in 2017, Cristiano Ronaldo (POR / Juventus Turin, Manchester United) is still present. Voted best striker in Serie A (29 goals), the 36-year-old Portuguese returned to Manchester United this summer.
Unknown, the Spanish striker Gerard Moreno (ESP / Villarreal) had a superb season with Villarreal: he won the Europa League, where he was voted best player, and finished second best director in La Liga (23 goals).
At 21, Phil foden (ANG / Manchester City) is already essential for Pep Guardiola. Champion of England, he was voted best hope in the Premier League. Appointed in the typical team of the Champions League, the attacking midfielder also reached the final of the Euro with the Three Lions.
Nominated for the fourth time in a row, Kylian Mbappé (FRA / PSG) retained his title of top scorer in the L1 and was elected to the typical team of the Champions League.
At last, Luis Suarez (URU / Atlético de Madrid) is still performing well at 34 years old. For his seventh nomination, the one who was 4th in 2016 comes with a Spanish league title (21 goals in La Liga).
Watch the video of the nominees 26 to 30 for the Ballon d’Or 2021, which will be awarded on November 29.