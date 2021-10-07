fuck each other blithely

by Patrick Reymond.

The head of NATO wishes to “avoid a new Cold War”, avé Russia. Given the circumstances, it is above all an icy war that will occur. The invasion can even be Siberian, without seeing a single popof. They will be well warm, with their-gas-nothing-to-them. Because for US gas, it’s tintin, Asians who know what to fuck with their dollars, and only think about getting rid of them, can always outbid higher. This is also true for all spot quantities.

It’s called a rat race, inflation, and you quickly find the voice of conflict.

The Hundred Years War begins again between France and England for the Channel Islands, the last remnants of the English presence. Paris threatens to cut the juice in London. It is also a good thing these conflicts, when productions decline. We tighten the neighbour’s belt. We can even cut the entire cable with London. As the war rises again on the borders of Scotland, that the Irish debris are 2/3 cathos and that even Wales knows of the turmoil, one is really back home in 1450. Ah, that’s nice. !

Moreover, the stress was already significant in the neighbor Godon. When we have no more resources, we massively develop what remains the only voice of help, in this case, wind power, which the godons have done, obviously, without pain and without qualms. . When we see the bills increasing and the quantities decreasing, we do the right thing. In France, we are not there yet.

As North Stream II, arrives in Germany, I also give you my note that the reichkanzler will behave like the first Ukrainian president who has come in fury to be found (did you see that pun?), And will pump everything for him, and leave the rogatons for the others.

But this is known and usual. The larvae who rule the Fifth Republic in France behave much more vilely than the negotiators of Vichy, who, despite the circumstances, obviously had more punch.

In the event of a decline in energy supply, it is clear that the European empire is more of a burden for Germany than an increase in power. So the empire will be liquidated.

Besides, all about its internal problems, not sure that “Europe” does not interest China or the USA.

Coal shortage in India (but nobody cares), the coal shortage in China is causing coal prices to skyrocket, and nobody cares. China is in an untenable situation.

In 2014, 70% of its coal producers were in deficit. It has curbed imports to raise the prices of coal, and save them, now it is the users who suffer and can hardly raise the prices (electricity producers have simply stopped producing, they lose less money ).

If Australian imports resume, they are still featherweight vis-à-vis the quantities required, they will not meet all the needs, but take risks.

Indeed, by leverage, they can lower the price of Chinese coal, send mining companies back into deficit, while still pushing up world prices… Not even sure that this will lower world prices…





In short, China and the world are in a totally untenable situation. In addition, not sure that Chinese infrastructure can simply unload Australian coal, my little “must” telling me a certain congestion or a certain congestion of Chinese ports … Probably, that would only add to the mess. Beijing is now capping the production of sectors Mirlicourtois tells us… By taking up the silliness on global warming and the transition. In fact, the Chinese transition is from coal, to renewable, because of depletion. In addition, building empty cities with great blasts of coal, steel and cement has charms that quickly wear out.

In short, to sum up, I believe it was Cardinal de Retz who said that in certain situations, there are only bad choices to be made.

Finally, I would quote a reader:

” We must not confuse resources and reserves, there are much more two hundred billion tons of coal in the US subsoil, but the exploitable reserves, therefore economically profitable, represent only a small fraction of the resources. “.

In reality, the largest US deposit is the powder river. The USGS pierced it (2015 report) with 30,000 holes to arrive at the following count: 1150 gigatons (short) of deposit, 25 mineable, 5 mined. If prices soar in the USA, it is likely that the coal companies will take advantage, not to invest, but to improve their financial capacities, and this will be of great interest to creditors injured during their balance sheet deposits (almost the entire sector) and bankruptcy administrators… 12 billion tonnes in operation in the USA, for reserves estimated at 228 billion. In fact, these 228 billion are very optimistic, moreover, the “recoverable reserves”, decrease twice as fast as they are exploited: 13,201 “short tons” in 2020 against 14,151 in 2019, with a production of 535? the decrease is 950, so there is a difference of 500 million tonnes. Even “short” at 907 kilos, there is a catch. In fact, major fronts are abandoned for lack of profitability and yield. And it is also clear that the investment in new capacities is close to zero. Only the iron and steel coal in Virginia, has a better chance of lasting, but this represents only about sixty million tons, the 1/10 of the total.

Here, Vlad is out of his reserve. Not excluded that he found the final solution to the European conflict. Thanks to its resources, it will larbinize all of the European leaders. For them, it will only be a change in the direction of the bowing and licking of the ass.

source: http://lachute.over-blog.com