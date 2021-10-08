Funeral of Bernard Tapie: Marseille buries “a myth”

The black hearse bears on the rear window the traces of dozens of friendly hands which, one last time, wished to approach it. This Friday, October 8, Bernard Tapie’s coffin is advancing slowly in the middle of a small crowd of anonymous, from the Old Port of Marseille to the Cathedral of the Major. No escort or security service on this short route. Just men, women and a few teenagers, not even born when the businessman left the presidency of Olympique de Marseille (OM) in 1994.

The OM ultras, a few thousand supporters gathered since the morning, follow at a respectful distance

A group of anonymous people who walk in silence, where those who simply want to accompany the one “Who brought them so much happiness”. The family clan, who let this incredible moment unfold, is waiting a few hundred meters away, near the cathedral which overlooks the sea. The OM ultras, a few thousand supporters gathered since the morning, follow at a respectful distance. Smoke lit, flags in the wind, the groups, which emerged from the tarpaulin behind which they crossed Europe in the early 1990s, sing the glory of “their” former president.





All of Marseille is not there, but in the beautiful light of an autumn day, it is a powerful and irrational tribute that a small part of its population has come to pay to Bernard Tapie, who died on Sunday October 3 at the age 78. “For the Marseillais, it is an indestructible myth. He embodied transgression in all its forms, freedom in all its forms. He could only please, here », explained, at the beginning of the week, Pierre Dantin, academic, vice-dean of the sports faculty and former secretary general of OM. “I will not wear it to the pinnacle, but I come to salute the link it has created with our city”, testifies Dimitri, forty-something, who throws around him fascinated glances.

“His love for Marseille was not ‘fake'”

Two days earlier, on the forecourt of the Saint-Germain-des-Prés church in Paris where a first mass was held, Stéphane Tapie, his son, warned: “We’re taking you home.” This wish to be buried in Marseille, in the small cemetery of Mazargues, increased local fervor tenfold. “I hallucinated when I found out. This proves that his love for Marseille was not due. “fake” “, slips Jeff Rinaudo, blue and white scarf around his neck. “We would not have blamed him for being buried at Père-Lachaise … I would even have gone to Paris for that, because we had to support him as he accompanied our lives”, assures David, 48 years old, tattoo of Diego Maradona on the skull.

