Fury and Wilder deprived of face-to-face after having insulted each other

The press conference of Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder was fueled by copious insults between the two boxers, Wednesday three days before their fight. So much so that their face-to-face meeting was canceled to prevent the already tense situation from exploding.

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder raised the tension so much by insulting each other at a press conference on Wednesday that they were prevented from appearing face to face, to avoid any incident, three days before their third heavyweight fight . It is at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas that the Briton will put his WBC title back into play, twenty months after having stolen it from the American, at the end of a one-sided clash where he had won by stopping the referee in the 7th round. In December 2018, a draw had separated them.

Broadcast live on American television, the press conference was at times lunar with Wilder in a red tracksuit, seated, his eyes riveted on his cell phone, Fury, in stark contrast, preferring to stand, shirtless under a motley jacket of reproductions of his champion’s belt. Then the electricity burst, when the Briton verbally attacked the American, who had earlier maintained his accusations of cheating against him, to explain his defeat in their last fight.

Bob Arum vetoed face-to-face

And as the insults intensified, Fury promoter Bob Arum vetoed the traditional face-to-face meeting to close the media event. The latter certainly remembered that the two protagonists had jostled at a conference before their first fight three years ago.

Digesting very badly from having been beaten, Wilder has among other things said, in recent months, that the Briton had weighted his gloves, that his own trainer, since fired, had been in cahoots with the opposing camp to tamper with his water in the cans . He had also explained to have been drained of all energy, after entering the ring in a costume too heavy to wear.





Wilder continues his cheating accusations

“I will go to my grave believing what I believe, launched the American (42 wins including 41 before the limit, 1 loss, 1 draw). I know things for sure. A lot of things are clear to me. eyes and I got confirmation. Men lie, women lie, but your eyes don’t lie about what they see. “

“He accused me of everything, accused his team, his coach, the costume, the injuries, ironically Fury (30 wins, including 21 before the limit, 1 draw). Who else has he accused Oh yeah, the Nevada State Athletic Commission, they were in on it too. And the referee. Maybe if he had only mentioned one of those excuses, we would have believed it, but 15? Come on! What that tells me is that he’s a mentally weak person, that I’m going to knock out again on Saturday night. “

“He will go back to work in this fast food chain”

Whereupon Wilder invited him to “prepare for the battlefield and for war”. Sticking to it, the “Gypsy King” insisted. “He changed his whole team, the way he trains… But if I only won because I cheated, why change everything? Can someone answer that question? ‘he can’t, because he doesn’t have the brains to do it. “

“He knows what he’s saying is a lie,” Fury continued, stepping slightly towards Wilder. “And deep in his soul, he knows he’s lost. He lost the first time, he lost the second time and he’s going to lose the third time. And then he’ll go back to work in this fast food chain. where he worked, before making a career in boxing. Until retirement. “