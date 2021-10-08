Gabby Petito case: the coup de theater decision of Brian Laundrie’s father

Three weeks after the disappearance of his son, Brian Laundrie, the main suspect in the murder of Gabby Petito, Christopher Laundrie agreed to participate in the search to find him.

But where is Brian Laundrie hiding? This is the question that everyone has been asking for more than three weeks now. Main suspect in the murder of his girlfriend, Gabby Petito, found dead on September 19 last in a Wyoming forest, Brian Laundrie, 23, vanished on September 14 after leaving his parents’ home in Florida. According to them, the young man would have taken the direction of the Carlton Reserve, in the county of Sarasota. Many devices have been put in place to find him, but the alleged assassin of Gabby Petito remains perfectly untraceable.

A time suspected of having helped their son to flee, the parents of Brian Laundrie, Christopher and Roberta Laundrie, are relatively discreet.“Chris and Roberta don’t know where Bryan is. They are worried about him and hope the FBI can locate him,” Laundrie’s lawyer, Steve Bertolino, said on Monday, September 27. But after several weeks of silence, the family of the young Floridian is ready to take action. During an interview with Fox News, Mr. Bertolino has announced that Brian Laundrie’s father, Christopher, will soon join the ongoing research at the Carlton Reserve. “Investigators asked Chris Laundrie to assist with Brian’s research on the area today,” said the magistrate.

“They hope they can help out”

62 years old, Christopher Laundrie would even have a little idea of ​​where he could find his son, having the habit of frequenting the wild lands where he would have entrenched himself. “With the estate closed to the public, Chris was unable to find Brian where he and his wife Roberta think he might be. They hope they can help,” added Steve Bertolino. As a reminder, Brian Laundrie and Gabby Petito, 23 and 22, went on a road trip through the American West on July 2, 2021. Two months later, on July 1, 2021.er September, Laundrie returned home alone in North Port, Florida, in his girlfriend’s van. He did not report his disappearance before fleeing.

