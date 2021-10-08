Galaxy S21: the Samsung Store is (almost) empty with these XL discounts

The monumental discount displayed by Samsung on its Galaxy S21 is drawing crowds. A majority of the models are already out of stock. If you want to buy this premium smartphone at a reduced price, you won’t have to delay any longer.

What a surprise ! Samsung isn’t pretending this week with shocking discounts on all of its premium smartphones. If folding is targeted, it is especially the excellent Galaxy S21, S21 + and S21 Ultra which are eligible for exceptional discounts. Attention, a good part of the models are already out of definitive stock.

If you want to save money before the end of the year, the Samsung Galaxy S21 is down sharply on the Korean official site. You can accumulate an immediate discount of 110 euros, a refund of 100 euros as well as free Galaxy Buds Live. As a bonus, you will also receive 5% of your purchase as a bonus to spend on the official store.

Samsung is extremely aggressive on the latest generation of its premium smartphones. On the classic Galaxy S21, all of these advantages allow you to almost halve the cost of purchasing the product. Be careful, however, because more than half of the colors available on this model are no longer available, due to lack of stock. The same goes for the excellent Galaxy S21 + and Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy S21: zoom on the range

Let’s take a look at the range of Samsung Galaxy which has 3 models, with several color, storage and RAM configurations to choose from. All use the same design, and are based on a Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen. The size changes, however, depending on the model: 6.2 inches for the Galaxy S21, 6.7 inches for the Galaxy S21 + and 6.8 inches for the Galaxy S21 Ultra. This latest model also displays a WQHD + definition against a “simple” Full HD + for its little brothers. Moreover, the Galaxy S21 offers a refresh rate of 120 Hz, HDR10 +, a flat screen in 20: 9 format, a punch in the center and a Gorilla Glass 6 for more resistance.





This S21 series is powered by an extremely powerful Exynos 2100 chip, engraved in 5 nm, and capable of launching the latest 3D games as well as the most demanding applications with maximum graphics settings. This SoC will not be accompanied by the same amount of memory depending on the S21 model: 8 GB of RAM for the S21 and S21 +, and between 12 or 16 GB for the S21 Ultra. Regarding the capacity, you have the choice between 128G, 256GB or 512GB.

On the photo side, there are very similar S21 and S21 + with a 12 MP main sensor, a 3x 64 MP telephoto sensor and a 12 MP ultra-wide-angle sensor. They can capture 8K videos at 24 fps, photos in 8K, Ultra HD videos at 60fps or slow motion up to 960 fps at 1080p. At the front, the 2 most affordable models have a 10 MP front sensor. For the S21 Ultra, Samsung has gone the extra mile with a main sensor that goes up to 108 MP. It is accompanied by a pair of telephoto sensors: 3x of 10 MP, and 10x of 10 MP. Added to this is the same 12 MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, but also a Laser autofocus. You will understand, he is the real champion of photography in this Samsung Galaxy S21 range!

The autonomy is classic with respectively 4000 mAh, 4800 mAh and 5000 mAh for the S21, S21 + and S21 Ultra. All 3 models are compatible with Super Fast Charging 25W fast charging technology (you can also choose 45 W on the S21 Ultra), of course have a USB-C port and wireless charging technology.

Finally, on the design side, we find on the 3 phones an IP68 certification, an aluminum frame, and a glass back on the S21 + and S21 Ultra. The most affordable model, the S21 makes do with a plastic back. All 3 models come with Android 11, One UI 3.1 and Samsung DeX.

Samsung is very generous

What could be better than buying your new smartphone from the official Samsung website? In addition, the company offers you real arguments to take advantage of it. Once you are on the page dedicated to these devices, you will find a simulator at the bottom that explains all the gifts that you can benefit from with the various discounts in progress.