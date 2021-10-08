Gérard Lenorman “does not manage to realize”

Last month, fans of “Sex Education” finally discovered the third season on Netflix. This ultra popular series follows the romantic and sexual adventures of high school students in Mordale, England.

In one of the most memorable episodes of this season, Maeve, Otis, Aimee and Ruby take a school trip to France. And when the bus starts, French viewers were surprised to hear Gérard Lenorman’s famous hit “La balade des gens rire”.

A surprise for the public … but not only! The performer himself was not aware of the production’s use of his hit. Invited today on RTL, the singer of 76 years thus expressed his reaction: “I found out yesterday. It’s overwhelming, it’s mind-boggling, I don’t believe in it any more! I find it hard to realize. It is mind boggling. Never has life given me such a gift. It is planetary. And I didn’t ask the Americans for anything [la série est britannique, NDLR.], I didn’t even know they knew me. That’s crazy. I learned that yesterday. I am flabbergasted. But at the same time, I knew that someday something was going to happen. You have to take your time in life.“





“The ballad of happy people” in #SexEducation on Netflix: “It’s overwhelming and bewildering, I can’t seem to realize, crazy”, says Gérard Lenorman in #Indulge with Yves Calvi and @StevenBellery pic.twitter.com/uDqbd7iGqe – RTL France (@RTLFrance) October 7, 2021

This song, which dates from 1975, has definitely not aged a bit.

But Gérard Lenorman is not the only French artist featured in the Netflix series. Marie Laforêt was also highlighted in episode 5 of this season 3.

Will the Frenchies also be present in the future season 4? The future will tell us since Gillian Anderson, the legendary interpreter of Jean Milburn has announced the return of the series on social networks.