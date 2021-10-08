Germany scares, minimum service for the Netherlands, Croatia remains in the lead

On the sidelines of the Nations League Final Four this week, qualifying for the 2022 World Cup continued this Friday evening. As part of its 7th qualifying match, Germany, which has already conceded a defeat against North Macedonia (1-2), received Romania to try to keep first place in its group. In difficulty in this meeting, the Mannschaft conceded the opening goal thanks to Hagi (1-0, 9th). It took until the second half to see Gnabry equalize (1-1, 52nd) and the last ten minutes to see Muller, just come into play, save his family (2-1, 81st).

A major success for Flick’s men, who keep six points ahead of North Macedonia and Armenia. In Group G, the Netherlands moved to Latvia in order to maintain their lead at the top of the group. Quickly, Klaasen allowed the Oranjes to take the advantage and win quietly (1-0, 19th). With this success, the Dutch remain leaders with two points ahead of Norway, which hung the draw in Turkey, third in the group.

Croatia remains in the lead

Croatia, previous finalist of the 2018 World Cup, was scared in Cyprus this Friday. After a first goal refused for an offside from Kramaric (23rd), the Croats opened the scoring thanks to Perisic in the stoppage of play of the first period (1-0, 45th + 2). After the break, Modric missed a penalty (54th) but that did not prevent the Vatreni from winning and staying at the top of their group, on goal difference, in particular thanks to the goals of Gvardiol and Livaja at the end of game (3-0, 80th and 90th + 2). Winners of Slovakia thanks to an unfortunate goal from Skriniar (CSC, 24th), Russia remains tied on points with Croatia.





Finally, in Group E, which features Belgium with a large lead, Wales conceded a draw in the Czech Republic. Despite a goal from Ramsey (1-0, 36th), Pesek equalized before the break (1-1, 38th) before Ward gave back the advantage to the Czechs with a goal against his camp (2-1, 49th). But at the end of the game, James allowed the Welsh to return to the score (2-2, 70th). In the fight for second place in the jump-off, Welsh and Czechs are eight points behind, with a slight advantage for the Czech Republic on goal difference.

The classification of groups in the Europe zone

The main results of the qualifications