Ghost Recon Frontline, beta: how to register for the closed Ubisoft free-to-play test?

Ubisoft unveiled Ghost Recon Frontline three days ago. Created by its Bucharest studio, the future battle royale has not announced a release date … But it is possible to register for the closed beta test of the game scheduled for next week on PC and we will explain the process to you at to follow.

On the beta front

Ubisoft try again the adventure of the battle royale, almost a year after the contrasted release of Hyper Scape in 2020. This time, it is at one of the most famous licenses of the French publisher that the developers with Ghost Recon Frontline announcement, whose release date has yet to be revealed but which will welcome its first players for a private beta test from October 14 to 21, 2021.

Unveiled on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the Ghost Recon license, Frontline takes place on Drakemoor Island where a hundred players must get down to survive the shots of their opponents in various game modes. Ubisoft announced Shipping or Control modes, who want to break the monotony of battle royale and bring a touch of originality to the genre.

Very soon, it will be possible to have a preview of the gameplay and game modes. by Ghost Recon Frontline. In the following lines, we explain how to register for the closed FPS test of Ubisoft Bucharest :

Meeting on the official website of the game

Click on “ Register now “and make sure you are logged into your Ubisoft account

“and make sure you are logged into your Ubisoft account Choose your preferred platform then validate your selection Please note, the first closed beta, from October 14 to 21, 2021, will take place exclusively on PC. If you choose console support, you will enter the queue for their future betas, which do not yet have an announced date and will take place after the PC private test.



The release date of this first closed test of Ghost Recon Frontline has not yet been revealed., but Ubisoft explains that each player will receive detailed instructions by email to access it in due course.





To read also:

Summary of the Complete Guide to Ghost Recon Frontline