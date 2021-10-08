Global Multinational Tax Takes Milestone With Irish Integration

The last major obstacle for the OECD’s proposed 15% global tax on multinationals to make sense, Ireland, which initially refused to join the consensus, changes its mind after a reformulation of the agreement.

A major step was taken on Thursday, October 7, 2021, by the 15% global tax project on multinationals carried out by the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD). Ireland, which allows companies like Gafam to benefit from a tax rate of 12.5% ​​- one of the lowest in the world – on all European activities they charge from the country, has announced its intention to be part of the agreement.

15% tax, no more

“After detailed discussions, […] the government approved my recommendation that Ireland join the international consensus“, To announcement Paschal Donohoe, Irish Minister for Finance. Qualifying the decision of “reasonable” and “pragmatic”, he added that the integration of Dublin into the project would serve the interests of the country and bring “long-term certainty“for businesses and investors in Ireland.





Ireland initially refused to join the alliance, concluded in July 2021 by 140 countries under the aegis of the OECD after agreement by G7 member states. Dublin opposed the wording “rate of at least 15%”, fearing possible future increases. Today the party “at least” was pulled from the project, according to Paschal Donohoe. The Minister also underlined that he had obtained from the European Commission a guarantee that the directive which would soon transpose the OECD agreement into European regulations “will not go beyond the international consensus”. Ireland will also be able to continue to offer research tax credits.

Estonia and Hungary follow suit

Estonia and Hungary, other European countries initially reluctant to the global tax project, which the Estonian Minister of Finance had described as “too vague”, also joined the agreement in stride.

Like the French “Gafam tax”, the new global tax, which could come into force in 2023, must apply to multinational companies like Google, Apple, Facebook, Amazon and Microsoft, which generate more than 750 million euros in revenue financial combined. The objective is to fight against tax avoidance, widely practiced by a large number of technological giants.

