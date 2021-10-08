global pandemic update

New measures, new reports and highlights: an update on the latest developments in the Covid-19 pandemic around the world.

– Russia: new death record –

Russia recorded on Wednesday, for the first time, more than 900 deaths from Covid-19 in 24 hours, an epidemic outbreak exacerbated by a sluggish vaccination that forced some regions to introduce health passes.

The government count, which is based on a very restrictive definition of deaths due to Covid-19, has reached 212,625 deaths to date, making Russia the most bereaved country in Europe.

But the real toll is much heavier. The Rosstat statistics institute, which opts for a broader definition, reported more than 350,000 deaths at the end of July.

– Sanitary pass in Los Angeles –

It will soon be necessary to show proof of vaccination against Covid-19 to enter a restaurant, bar or cinema in Los Angeles, according to a decree adopted on Wednesday by the city council of the second largest American city.

Similar to guidelines already implemented in New York and San Francisco, this order applies to establishments serving food or drink, gyms, entertainment venues, shopping malls and beauty salons. Supermarkets and pharmacies are not affected by these provisions which will come into force at the beginning of November.

– France: 3rd dose of vaccine for caregivers –

All caregivers should be able to receive a “third dose” of vaccine against Covid 19, as well as the entourage of immunosuppressed people and members of the medical transport staff, estimated the French health authorities, this recall being until then reserved for the elderly and at risk.

The High Authority for Health (HAS) recommends extending this reminder to “caregivers, (employees of) medical transport and professionals in the medico-social sector”, two days after its European counterpart paved the way for a generalization of the third dose.

– DRC: a report points to the poor management of the health crisis –





The response to Covid-19 in the Democratic Republic of the Congo has suffered, as in previous epidemics, from mismanagement of human and financial resources, estimates a study published Thursday by experts from the Congo Study Group (GEC) .

The multiplication of ad hoc structures “does not resolve the problems raised by previous responses: poor management of human and financial resources, poor circulation of information and rivalries between actors, which lead to poor patient care and demotivation. health workers “.

“These devices have considerably increased the budget for the response without improving its financial management”, sums up the report, which recalls that “the last two ministers of health were arrested following allegations of embezzlement”.

– Sweden suspends Moderna for those under 30 –

Sweden has suspended Moderna’s Covid vaccine “as a precaution” for those under 30 because of a risk of heart inflammation in young people, the probability of which remains “minimal”.

Denmark and Norway have also clarified the use of the Spikevax vaccine, the name of Moderna’s vaccine, now formally not recommended for children under 18.

– “Pay your own tests” –

Bundesliga club Hertha Berlin will require its players and staff who refuse to be vaccinated to pay for their own Covid-19 tests in the future.

– More than 4.8 million dead –



The pandemic has killed at least 4,813,581 people around the world since the end of December 2019, according to an assessment established by AFP from official sources, Wednesday in the middle of the day.

The United States is the most bereaved country with 707,660 deaths, followed by Brazil (599,359), India (449,538) and Mexico (279,896).

The WHO estimates, taking into account the excess mortality directly and indirectly linked to Covid-19, that the results of the pandemic could be two to three times higher.