Glutathione, a powerful antioxidant sometimes unrecognized

Glutathione is a compound naturally present in animal and plant cells, but also in certain bacteria. It is a powerful antioxidant, capable of preventing cell damage caused by free radicals or any other species reactive to oxygen; it thus contributes to limiting the appearance of numerous pathologies linked to oxidative stress.

Free radicals are byproducts of biochemical reactions that take place in our body, in other words, they are inevitable. Our bodies need oxygen, but some mechanisms sometimes divide oxygen molecules into two single atoms, each with one unpaired electron. These isolated electrons then tend to search for another electron in the organism, so as to reform a stable pair; they attack the cells to snatch this electron from them.

To neutralize these free radicals, a sufficient intake of antioxidants – most of which come from our diet – is therefore essential. Antioxidants encompass several types of substances, such as carotenoids, polyphenols, zinc, selenium, vitamins (A, C, D and E). “Colored” fruits and vegetables, as well as tea, coffee, cocoa, or even certain spices and aromatic herbs, are renowned for their strong antioxidant power. Less well known, glutathione is nevertheless considered to be a powerful scavenger of free radicals and reactive oxygen species.

A natural synthesis that decreases with age

Glutathione is a tripeptide naturally synthesized by our body from three amino acids: glutamic acid, glycine and cysteine. It is found in high concentrations in virtually all cells of the body. This natural antioxidant is also found in animals, plants, fungi and some bacteria. It comes in two forms: a reduced form (GSH) and an oxidized form (GSSG).

The reduced form of glutathione accounts for about 98% of the body’s total glutathione level: it is this which has the potential to prevent reactive oxygen species from attacking cells by neutralizing them. In addition to its ability to fight against oxidative stress, it also contributes to other defense processes: it participates in particular in the transformation of the oxidized form of ascorbic acid into vitamin C and stimulates its antioxidant power, just as it contributes to maintain vitamin E in its reduced state (therefore active).

Glutathione is also involved in several metabolic processes, such as the biosynthesis of leukotrienes and prostaglandins (involved in certain inflammatory reactions and vasodilation). It also plays an essential role in the metabolism of medicinal substances. Finally, it promotes the elimination of waste and toxic compounds via the bile and urine. A recent study even suggested that glutathione deficiency was associated with severe forms of COVID-19.





But with age, especially from the age of 50, the blood level of glutathione decreases sharply. In addition, the synthesis of free radicals can be favored by certain external factors (pollution, tobacco, UV radiation, stress, etc.), which deplete our reserves of this antioxidant even more quickly. Ultimately, the excess of free radicals can lead to the premature aging of cells and contribute to the appearance of certain pathologies (cancers, cardiovascular diseases and degenerative diseases).

Against free radicals: a healthier lifestyle

Glutathione is one of the antioxidants that cannot be found in the diet (or in very small quantities) – it is also very poorly absorbed in this way. On the other hand, some foods contain the three amino acids necessary for its synthesis. We can therefore find glutamic acid, cysteine ​​and glycine in mushrooms, asparagus, cabbage, spinach, grapefruit, oranges, raspberries, or even avocado.

It is also possible to find the benefits of glutathione in the form of food supplements. These are particularly recommended for the elderly, as well as for those whose lifestyle is conducive to a high production of free radicals (chronic stress, urban pollution, etc.). Note that the simultaneous intake of vitamin C increases its absorption and its effects. Certain trace elements are also known to reinforce its action: it is glutamine, zinc, copper, manganese, iron or selenium.

In general, to limit the production of free radicals, it is necessary to adopt a healthy lifestyle, which consists of moderately exposing yourself to the sun, avoiding polluted environments and banning tobacco. At the same time, a varied and balanced diet, rich in fruits and vegetables, will help maintain a satisfactory level of antioxidants; conversely, be aware that saturated fatty acids and alcohol are major triggers for free radicals.