“Go game around Taiwan”

FIGAROVOX / TRIBUNE – For the past week, Beijing has been putting pressure on Taiwan by increasing the number of military planes in their air defense identification zone. For Hugues Eudeline, China is banking on a strategy of attrition from Taipei likely to worsen tensions with the United States.

Hugues Eudeline is an associate researcher at the Thomas More Institute.

Beijing sent 38 fighter jets to Taiwan Air Defense Identification Zone on Friday 1er October, 39 Saturday, 16 Sunday and 52 Monday, for a total of 145 planes in four days. The number of incursions into airspace controlled by the Republic of China (Taiwan) continues to grow as threats made against it by the spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China are on the rise. more acerbic: “The one-China principle is the political foundation of Sino-US relations. China will take all necessary measures to resolutely crush any attempt at Taiwan’s independence. China has the firm resolve and will to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity ”.

This frantic military activity responds to an American geostrategy which is unfolding inexorably in the Indo-Pacific with a necessarily slower tempo, but by establishing solid links with reliable allies, to the detriment sometimes of more independent partners like France.

To contain the Chinese colossus, Biden is developing a network of local partners and allies in the region. Hugues Eudeline

Time is running out for China, which knows that it will not be able to face the American giant when it has deployed its forces, despite the fantastic navy that it is building at an accelerated rate. If industry can provide combat assets in large numbers, the same cannot be said for personnel whose training is necessarily long and difficult. In addition, create a navy ex abrupto as she does, without traditions or true ally to calibrate herself in the different fields of struggle, she is forced to discover everything for herself.

Russia with which it maintains relations of circumstances remains however the eternal adversary which it always fought and which will never share its know-how in the naval field. Too many litigation to come will prevent, in particular opposing interests regarding the operation of the Arctic Ocean shipping lanes when they open up as a result of global warming. Russia, then opened up, will realize the dream of all its leaders since Peter the Great: permanent access to maritime communication routes essential to its economic development. Failing to have been able to reach it by force of its weapons, it is thanks to a climatic phenomenon that it will have an immense coastline bathed by a navigable Arctic ocean. China, for its part, will need this shortcut to the Atlantic in order to carry out its trade.

If China is not yet ready for a clash with the United States, neither are the United States. Posing as a defender of freedom of navigation in accordance with international maritime law, President Biden continues the policy initiated by President Obama with the Asian pivot. To contain the Chinese colossus, he is developing a network of local partners and allies. The latter are those who share democratic principles, but above all who use weapons that are interoperable with those of the United States, allowing them to share optimized combat logistics. American weapons therefore, the only ones that can be produced in large numbers.

Japan, South Korea, Great Britain, Australia have or will soon receive the same technologically advanced weapon systems as the Aegis, the Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft and the fifth generation F-35 fighter. The latter can embark on their aircraft carriers, all of national design, but designed and built for this purpose. The creation of the AUKUS makes it possible to define a central nucleus made up of countries of the Anglosphere around which others will be able to aggregate, such as India, Japan and possibly South Korea. This methodical construction of a solid alliance takes time, however, and the forces present in the theater are far from being ready.

Neither China nor the United States and its allies and partners are ready to enter into a major conflict. It is this observation that makes the situation in Taiwan very precarious.

Hugues Eudeline

Neither China nor the United States and its allies and partners are ready to enter into a major conflict. It is this observation that makes the situation in Taiwan very precarious. For reasons of domestic policy, President Xi Jinping may be tempted to play on the nationalist fiber of his population so as to make people forget the economic and health setbacks. It could be tempted to carry out a massive attack on the island to speed up an opposition too weak to be able to oppose it effectively, and this before the large arms orders made recently in the United States have allowed to strengthen the defense of the island.

The air operations carried out by the Chinese, naval and air forces are precursory events which allow the evaluation of Taiwan’s defense resources. By simultaneously involving a large number of devices of all types, the Chinese test the reaction times of defenses, identify the locations of firing radars and the emission modes they use. These sustained operations exhaust the Taipei air forces and use up their technical potential by forcing them to take off numerous interceptors.

The analysis of Chinese modes of action since the start of its boom in 1978 shows that it has systematically practiced a policy of small steps which, individually considered, are small in scope, but the cumulative effect of which leads to major strategic advances. . From this perspective, should we see in these operations of increasing intensity the announcement of an imminent attack on Taiwan?

The risk of an accident becomes more and more likely with the increase in the number of interceptions. An error in the assessment of the threat by a pilot or by the servants of a Taiwanese defense weapons system could lead to the loss of a Chinese plane. Such an incident would provide President Xi Jinping with the pretext for intervention. Would it be showing too much Machiavellianism to think that this is what he is looking for in order to justify a large-scale surprise military action so that it is quick and able to argue for a fait accompli?

One possible scenario would be to strike from a distance Chinese military establishments located outside its national territory as recognized by the United Nations, but the loss of which would have catastrophic consequences on the Chinese economy. Hugues Eudeline

Yet it would not be without risk for China although the treaties that govern relations between Washington and Taipei have not included an automatic intervention clause in the event of aggression since the United States recognized the People’s Republic of China. . The Taiwan Relations Act entered into force on April 10, 1979 replaces the Mutual Defense Treaty Between the United States and the Republic of China of March 3, 1955. It defines the relations between the United States and Taiwan, and limits American military assistance to defensive weapons only. Geographically, in both treaties, the term “Taiwan” includes the island of Taiwan (the main island) and the Pescadores Islands. The other islands or archipelagos under the control of the Republic of China, Jinmen, the Matsus, the Wuqiu islands, the Pratas and Taiping are excluded.

On March 27, 2020, President Trump initialed the Taipei Act, a law on the initiative of international protection and strengthening of the allies of Taiwan which authorizes the United States to increase its economic, diplomatic and military aid to the countries which revalorize their relations with Taiwan and to decrease it in the opposite case. On October 28, 2020, the US administration authorized the sale of numerous weapons, including 400 Harpoon anti-ship missiles.

The fact that no American force is officially prepositioned on the island of Taiwan is rather a favorable element for the United States in the event of a Chinese attack on Taiwan. No American soldier, sailor or aviator would be directly involved in the fighting, leaving the American command in the capacity to choose when and where to intervene.

One possible scenario would be to strike from a distance Chinese military establishments located outside its national territory as recognized by the United Nations, but the loss of which would have catastrophic consequences on the Chinese economy. The deactivation by surgical strikes of the seven backfilled shoals of the Spratly Islands (in particular the airstrips of Mischief shoal, Fiery Cross reef and Subi reef) would put Beijing in the incapacity to be able to solve what the president Hu Jintao called it the “Malacca dilemma”, that is, the blockade by the closure of the Strait of Malacca of trade flows vital to the Chinese economy. Deprived of bases and therefore of logistics, its maritime forces (militia, coast guard and navy) would have great difficulty in opposing it in the long term.

