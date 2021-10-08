Good deal – The Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G smartphone at 387 €

The Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G is sold on the Amazon Marketplace for € 387.40, almost € 32 less than the label that follows in our comparison. If you want to take advantage of a very enduring battery, this smartphone is for you! You will also benefit from a beautiful 6.5-inch Amoled screen, a Snapdragon 778G processor (G for “gaming”) and 6 GB of RAM. All in all, the update of the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G in the form of a Galaxy A52s is fully justified, especially as the former is gradually disappearing from the shelves. The optimization that accompanies its chipset hits the mark, and allows the user, subject to accommodating the small weaknesses of the A52, especially in terms of photography, to benefit from a mid-range smartphone cut out for the Game.





Its advantages

Quality finishes

Perfectly calibrated screen

Much better performance than the Galaxy A52 5G

Good autonomy

IP67 waterproof certification

What might hold you back

Disappointing photo pane

Charge in 1 h 30 min

As an alternative

The Motorola Edge 20 received an overall rating identical to that given to the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G. On the other hand, it is more expensive, since it sells for € 429. It has as good screen quality as the Samsung. Moreover, the autonomy it offers is equivalent. As for the camera, it surpasses the Galaxy A52 5G, less well rated on this criterion.