Good Plan: PC Building Simulator offered at Epic, with lots of CG in it!

For this weekend, the game offered atis simply. So we’ll put the game in italics,, voil, because some people obviously have trouble understanding the principle of this software. But since it is free, it is no longer possible to criticize and rule openly without having tried.

It’s happening here, with components in stock. But more seriously, it will take a real configuration to take advantage of it, no question of playing in Intel HD : GTX 660 minimum!





Create and grow your own computer repair business, then learn how to diagnose, repair, and assemble PCs. Using certified components and full hardware and software simulation, imagine and build the ultimate PC you dream of.

PC Building Simulator’s Career Mode puts you in control of your own PC repair business. From the comfort of your workshop, use all your technical skills to perform the various tasks presented. Customers will offer you a wide range of tasks! In bulk: simple improvements, after-sales service, or even complete configurations that you will have to carry out while balancing your budget to ensure profits!