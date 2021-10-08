Google and YouTube deprive climate-skeptic content of advertising revenue

This new rule will affect those who deny climate change or the fact that human activity contributes to it.

The Google search engine and its online video platform YouTube are changing their rules to fight climate skepticism. Ads that “contradict the well-established scientific consensus around the existence and causes of climate change” will no longer be distributed by Google, number 1 in online advertising. And videos that promote such ideas will no longer be allowed to display advertising, depriving their creators of significant income.

The regulation applies to messages that define climate change as a fabrication or a scam, those that deny that the climate is warming in the long term or that greenhouse gas emissions and human activity contribute to this reality.

Google presented this decision less as a stance than as a gesture for their customers: “Advertisers just don’t want their ads to appear alongside this kind of content. And publishers and creators don’t want ads that make these claims on their pages or videos.”

The Californian group was already restricting advertising backed by certain sensitive topics, such as videos on guns or tragic events.





Facebook, which is behind him in the online advertising market, regularly communicates on its efforts to curb climate misinformation but has no such ban in place on this subject.

YouTube has been criticized on numerous occasions for offering an audience of millions of users to videos denying climate change, in particular by the NGO Avaaz in January 2020. She reacted on Thursday : “Google’s significant move to demonetize climate disinformation could turn the economics of climate skepticism around.”.