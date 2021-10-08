Google Pixel 6 Pro: future king of smartphone photography?

The photo paraphernalia of the future high-end smartphone from Google is becoming clearer, just before its official presentation.

The future flagship of Google has been making the tech news for months. The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will be officially presented on October 19, but we already know a lot about them. This summer, as the leaks began to multiply, Google had decided to lift the veil on the design of the smartphone and announce its big novelty: a homemade chip, called Tensor.

But now that only ten days separates us from the presentation of the smartphone, the leaks are much more precise. After hearing about the price of the Pixel 6 following a blunder from a German dealer, here is his photo part becomes clearer.

An exceptional photo block?

Evan Blass, one of the most influential leakers of the moment, has just shared an image revealing the photo paraphernalia of the future flagship of Google, the Pixel 6 Pro. As expected, there are three photo sensors: a 50 MP wide-angle main module, a 12 MP ultra-wide-angle and a 48 MP telephoto lens.





From previous rumors, it seems that the main 50 MP optics is a GN1 1 / 1.31 ″ sensor from Samsung, with 1.2 µm pixels and taking advantage of the pixel binning 4 in 1. Pairing this excellent sensor with the software magic of Google Pixels, we can probably expect impressive photo performance. As for the telephoto lens, it would be an IMX586 sensor from Sony and it would offer an X4 zoom.

On YouTube, Channel’s Brandon Lee This is Tech Today also unveils the first pictures captured using the Pixel 6 Pro. Analysis of the EXIF ​​files of the images confirmed all these characteristics, with some additional details: the aperture of the wide-angle sensor would be f / 1.85 and that of the ultra-wide-angle of f / 2.2.